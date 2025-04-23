High School

Brevard sets 2025 football schedule

The Blue Devils will open against A.C. Reynolds on Aug. 22 and will close the regular season Oct. 31 versus Pisgah

Mike Duprez

Brevard in action against Polk County
Brevard in action against Polk County / Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brevard, coming off a tremendous run last season, has set its 2025 football schedule.

The Blue Devils went 11-3 and reached the 2-A state semifinals in 2024.

Brevard will be a 4-A school beginning next season because of the latest NCHSAA realignment that doubled the number of classifications from four to eight.

Brevard will be in a split 4-A/5-A conference with East Henderson (4-A), Pisgah (4-A), Tuscola (4-A), Franklin (5-A), North Henderson (5-A), Smoky Mountain (5-A) and West Henderson (5-A).

It’s a completely new scene for the Blue Devils as none of those schools were in the same conference with them the past four years. 

Traditional rival Pisgah had been the Blue Devils’ season-opening opponent. They’ll now play in the last game of the regular season.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – A.C. Reynolds

Sept. 5 – at Erwin

Sept. 12 – North Buncombe

Sept. 19 – at Franklin

Sept. 26 – North Henderson

Oct. 3 – Smoky Mountain

Oct. 10 – at East Henderson

Oct. 17 – at West Henderson

Oct. 24 – at Tuscola

Oct. 31 - Pisgah

