Brevard sets 2025 football schedule
Brevard, coming off a tremendous run last season, has set its 2025 football schedule.
The Blue Devils went 11-3 and reached the 2-A state semifinals in 2024.
Brevard will be a 4-A school beginning next season because of the latest NCHSAA realignment that doubled the number of classifications from four to eight.
Brevard will be in a split 4-A/5-A conference with East Henderson (4-A), Pisgah (4-A), Tuscola (4-A), Franklin (5-A), North Henderson (5-A), Smoky Mountain (5-A) and West Henderson (5-A).
It’s a completely new scene for the Blue Devils as none of those schools were in the same conference with them the past four years.
Traditional rival Pisgah had been the Blue Devils’ season-opening opponent. They’ll now play in the last game of the regular season.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – A.C. Reynolds
Sept. 5 – at Erwin
Sept. 12 – North Buncombe
Sept. 19 – at Franklin
Sept. 26 – North Henderson
Oct. 3 – Smoky Mountain
Oct. 10 – at East Henderson
Oct. 17 – at West Henderson
Oct. 24 – at Tuscola
Oct. 31 - Pisgah
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App