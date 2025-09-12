Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 59 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Charlotte Metro, including 9 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 8 Weddington travels to No. 15 Crest as well as No. 18 Mallard Creek vs No. 6 Myers Park.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Alexander Central vs Statesville
Andrew Jackson vs Andrews
Anson vs Huss
Ardrey Kell vs South Mecklenburg
Ashe County vs Johnson County
Ashbrook vs Marvin Ridge
Avery County vs McDowell
Ballantyne Ridge vs Garinger
Bandys vs East Lincoln
Bessemer City vs Stuart Cramer
Blacksburg vs Union County
Buford vs McBee
Bunker Hill vs Maiden
Burns vs Lincolnton
Central vs West Stanly
Charlotte Catholic vs Kings Mountain
Charlotte Country Day School vs Covenant Day
Charlotte Latin vs Metrolina Christian Academy
Cheraw vs Darlington
Chester vs Saluda
Chesterfield vs Johnson
Cherryville vs Highland Tech
Clover vs York
Columbia vs Great Falls
Community School of Davidson vs West Stokes
Corvian Community School vs West Mecklenburg
Crest vs Weddington
Cuthbertson vs Forest Hills
David W. Butler vs Providence Day
East Mecklenburg vs North Mecklenburg
Fairfield Central vs Lewisville
Forestview vs Lake Norman Charter
Fort Mill vs Lancaster
Freedom vs T.C. Roberson
Hartsville vs Rock Hill
Hickory vs Newton-Conover
Hickory Ridge vs Parkwood
Hopewell vs Rocky River
Hough vs Mooresville
Independence vs Lake Norman
Langtree Charter Academy vs Pine Lake Preparatory
Lincoln Charter vs SouthLake Christian Academy
Mallard Creek vs Myers Park
Mid-Carolina vs North Central
Monroe vs Sun Valley
Montgomery Central vs Piedmont
Mount Pleasant vs South Point
Nation Ford vs Richland Northeast
North Gaston vs South Caldwell
North Iredell vs St. Stephens
North Lincoln vs West Iredell
Northwest Guilford vs Richmond
Northwestern vs South Pointe
Patton vs Polk County
Porter Ridge vs South Iredell
Providence vs West Charlotte
Shelby vs West Lincoln
Union Academy vs Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy
Union County vs Blacksburg
