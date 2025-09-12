High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 4 of the 2025 season on September 12

Brady Twombly

Hough Huskies football
Hough Huskies football / Courtesy of the Hough Huskies Football

There are 59 games scheduled for Friday, September 12 in the Charlotte Metro, including 9 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 8 Weddington travels to No. 15 Crest as well as No. 18 Mallard Creek vs No. 6 Myers Park.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

Alexander Central vs Statesville

Andrew Jackson vs Andrews

Anson vs Huss

Ardrey Kell vs South Mecklenburg

Ashe County vs Johnson County

Ashbrook vs Marvin Ridge

Avery County vs McDowell

Ballantyne Ridge vs Garinger

Bandys vs East Lincoln

Bessemer City vs Stuart Cramer

Blacksburg vs Union County

Buford vs McBee

Bunker Hill vs Maiden

Burns vs Lincolnton

Central vs West Stanly

Charlotte Catholic vs Kings Mountain

Charlotte Country Day School vs Covenant Day

Charlotte Latin vs Metrolina Christian Academy

Cheraw vs Darlington

Chester vs Saluda

Chesterfield vs Johnson

Cherryville vs Highland Tech

Clover vs York

Columbia vs Great Falls

Community School of Davidson vs West Stokes

Corvian Community School vs West Mecklenburg

Covenant Day vs Charlotte Country Day School

Crest vs Weddington

Cuthbertson vs Forest Hills

David W. Butler vs Providence Day

East Lincoln vs Bandys

East Mecklenburg vs North Mecklenburg

Fairfield Central vs Lewisville

Forest Hills vs Cuthbertson

Forestview vs Lake Norman Charter

Fort Mill vs Lancaster

Freedom vs T.C. Roberson

Garinger vs Ballantyne Ridge

Great Falls vs Columbia

Hartsville vs Rock Hill

Hickory vs Newton-Conover

Hickory Ridge vs Parkwood

Highland Tech vs Cherryville

Hopewell vs Rocky River

Hough vs Mooresville

Huss vs Anson

Independence vs Lake Norman

Johnson vs Chesterfield

Johnson County vs Ashe County

Kings Mountain vs Charlotte Catholic

Lake Norman vs Independence

Lake Norman Charter vs Forestview

Lancaster vs Fort Mill

Langtree Charter Academy vs Pine Lake Preparatory

Lewisville vs Fairfield Central

Lincoln Charter vs SouthLake Christian Academy

Lincolnton vs Burns

Maiden vs Bunker Hill

Mallard Creek vs Myers Park

Marvin Ridge vs Ashbrook

McBee vs Buford

McDowell vs Avery County

Metrolina Christian Academy vs Charlotte Latin

Mid-Carolina vs North Central

Monroe vs Sun Valley

Montgomery Central vs Piedmont

Mooresville vs Hough

Morehead vs Sun Valley

Mount Pleasant vs South Point

Myers Park vs Mallard Creek

Nation Ford vs Richland Northeast

Newton-Conover vs Hickory

North Central vs Mid-Carolina

North Gaston vs South Caldwell

North Iredell vs St. Stephens

North Lincoln vs West Iredell

North Mecklenburg vs East Mecklenburg

Northwest Guilford vs Richmond

Northwestern vs South Pointe

Parkwood vs Hickory Ridge

Patton vs Polk County

Piedmont vs Montgomery Central

Pine Lake Preparatory vs Langtree Charter Academy

Polk County vs Patton

Porter Ridge vs South Iredell

Providence vs West Charlotte

Providence Day vs David W. Butler

Richmond vs Northwest Guilford

Richland Northeast vs Nation Ford

Rock Hill vs Hartsville

Rocky River vs Hopewell

Saluda vs Chester

Shelby vs West Lincoln

South Caldwell vs North Gaston

South Iredell vs Porter Ridge

South Mecklenburg vs Ardrey Kell

South Point vs Mount Pleasant

South Pointe vs Northwestern

SouthLake Christian Academy vs Lincoln Charter

St. Stephens vs North Iredell

Statesville vs Alexander Central

Stuart Cramer vs Bessemer City

Sun Valley vs Monroe

T.C. Roberson vs Freedom

Union Academy vs Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy

Union County vs Blacksburg

Weddington vs Crest

West Charlotte vs Providence

West Iredell vs North Lincoln

West Lincoln vs Shelby

West Mecklenburg vs Corvian Community School

West Stanly vs Central

West Stokes vs Community School of Davidson

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy vs Union Academy

York vs Clover

