Coaches Named for the Next Two N.C. East-West All-Star Football Games
Coaches have been chosen for the the next two years of the East-West All-Star football games, which are put on by the North Carolina Coaches Association.
The football game for the Class of 2026 will be played on Dec. 21, 2025 at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro, with a 1 p.m. kickoff time.
Jason Battle Will Lead the 2026 East Stars This December
Rocky Mount’s Jason Battle is the head coach for the East. His staff includes Will Bland of J.H. Rose, Pat Byrd of Jacksonville, Scott Loosemore of Scotland, Ben Penny of Triton and Johnathan Sherman of Gray’s Creek.
J.K. Adkins Will Be at the Helm for the 2026 All-Stars
Freedom’s J.K. Adkins will be the West coach. His staff includes Ryan Habich of Watauga, Brian Hinson of Davie County, Sherman Holt of Swain County, Jonathan Oliphant of Lake Norman and Joey Rigsbee of Grimsley.
Conley's Nathan Conner and Shelby's Michael Wilbanks Will Coach Next Year's Game
For the Class of 2027 game, which is being played in December, 2026, D.H. Conley’s Nathan Conner is the head coach. Princeton’s Travis Gaster, East Bladen’s Robbie Priest, Ian Rapanick of Perquimans, Triton’s David Reece and Greene Central’s Jay Wilson are the assistant coaches.
Shelby’s Michael Wilbanks will be the West coach in 2027. The assistant coaches will be Weddington’s Andy Capone, A.L. Brown’s Justin Hardin, Trent Lowman of West Stokes, Ragsdale’s Antwon Stevenson and Erwin’s Eddy Taylor.