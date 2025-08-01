High School on SI North Carolina High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The high school football season is just three weeks away and it’s time for the 2025 High School on SI preseason poll.
Here is how we see it (records from last season included):
1. Grimsley Whirlies
Last year: 16-0; Class 4A State Champions
The Whirlies return a bevy of talent, led by quarterback Faizon Brandon, a Tennessee commit. Kaden Catoe and Khyan Battle are playmakers at wide receiver while Micah Williams takes over at running back.
2. Weddington Warriors
Last year: 13-1
Linebacker Thomas Davis, running back Brody Anson and wide receiver Jon Manley lead another loaded team.
3. Rolesville Rams
Last year: 14-2
The Rams fell to Grimsley in the 4-A state championship game and will have a new quarterback but they return big-play wide receivers A.J. Roberts and Gavin Waddell, running back Amir Brown and edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes.
4. East Forsyth Eagles
Last year: 13-1
Quarterback Bryce Baker, a UNC signee, is back for his senior season, as are standout wide receiver Jaire Richburg, running back Cannen Rottweiler and safety Dominique Tshiboyi.
5. Seventy-First Falcons
Last year: 12-2
Running back Jayson Franklin, a 1,000-yard rusher, and linebacker/safety Xaiveon Gear lead the way.
6. Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders
Last year: 12-2
Quarterback Gavin Jones, 1,000-yard wide receiver Brayden Karras, and cornerback Xavier Hasan headline a loaded team.
7. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles
Last year: 11-2
The NCISAA 4-A state champions feature quarterback Gavin Owens, wide receiver Joshua Buckhalter, and 6-foot-5 free safety Zeke Marshall.
8. West Charlotte Lions
Last year: 13-2; Class 3A State Champions
Quarterback Jamouri Nichols, wide receiver/defensive back K.D. Cotton, and edge rushers Sam Johnson, and Kaden Smith are in pursuit of a second straight state title.
9. Dudley Panthers
Last year: 13-1
The Panthers lost several playmakers but many remain like quarterback Jaquez Crawford, linebacker Robert McCollum and 6-foot-7 edge rusher Andrew Rogers.
10. Providence Day Chargers
Last year: 9-3
Quarterback Zaid Lott, a Syracuse commit; and wide Gordon Sellars, a Clemson commit, lead the Chargers’ quest to regain the NCISAA 4-A state championship.
11. Hough Huskies
Last year: 12-2
Big-play wide receiver Tyran Evans, and defensive tackle Chris Hilliard set the tone.
12. Mallard Creek Mavericks
Last year: 10-3
Linebackers Deuce Midgett and Askia Mustafa and quarterback Perry Justice fuel hopes of Mallard Creek making a deep playoff run.
13. Independence Patriots
Last year: 10-2
2,000-yard runner Jayden Jones helps lead the Patriots as they pursue another deep playoff run.
14. Hickory Red Tornadoes
Last year: 14-1
Brett Rowland intercepted 11 passes last season.
15. Monroe Redhawks
Last year: 15-0; Class 2A State Champions
Nymir Kendall, a big-play running back, sets the pace.
16. Mooresville Blue Devils
Last year: 11-2
Among returnees are dual threat quarterback Brody Norman, 1,000-yard wide receiver Dominic Morin and tailback J’darius McCombs.
17. Cleveland Rams
Last year: 13-1
Running back Kaleb Farrell and wide receiver Deangelo Ruffin should spark the offense.
18. Jacksonville Cardinals
Last year: 12-2
The Cardinals must replace key offensive weapons.
19. Hoggard Vikings
Last year: 12-2
Quarterback Matt Boring has two more years.
20. Millbrook Wildcats
Last year: 11-2
Plenty of talent remains, including quarterback Bryson Gray, 1,000-yard running back Brilison McCullers, wide receiver Malachi Gilchrist, defensive end Rashad Streets, and linebacker Quinton Cypher.
21. Reidsville Rams
Last year: 11-1
Any team that has Kendre Harrison and Dionte Neal is going to be real good.
22. Northeastern Eagles
Last year: 15-1
The Eagles were hit hard by graduation.
23. Clayton Comets
Last year: 10-2
Star dual threat quarterback Aiden Smalls ran and threw for over 1,000 yards last season.
24. Tarboro Vikings
Last year: 14-1; Class 1A State Champions
Running back Kamerin McDowell-Moore leads the way for the Vikings. Caiden Everette had 897 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per carry.
25. Charlotte Catholic
Last year: 9-3
The Cougars are perennial contenders.