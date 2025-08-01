High School on SI North Carolina High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

High School

Seventy-First and West Charlotte battled for the NCHSAA Class 3A state championship in 2024. Both open in the Top 10 of the 2025 High School On SI North Carolina Preseason Top 25 State Rankings.
The high school football season is just three weeks away and it’s time for the 2025 High School on SI preseason poll. 

Here is how we see it (records from last season included):

1. Grimsley Whirlies

Last year: 16-0; Class 4A State Champions

The Whirlies return a bevy of talent, led by quarterback Faizon Brandon, a Tennessee commit. Kaden Catoe and Khyan Battle are playmakers at wide receiver while Micah Williams takes over at running back.

2. Weddington Warriors

Last year: 13-1

Weddington lost just once in 2024. The Warriors are poised for another big season in 2025.
Linebacker Thomas Davis, running back Brody Anson and wide receiver Jon Manley lead another loaded team.

3. Rolesville Rams

Last year: 14-2

The Rams fell to Grimsley in the 4-A state championship game and will have a new quarterback but they return big-play wide receivers A.J. Roberts and Gavin Waddell, running back Amir Brown and edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes.

4. East Forsyth Eagles

Last year: 13-1

Quarterback Bryce Baker, a UNC signee, is back for his senior season, as are standout wide receiver Jaire Richburg, running back Cannen Rottweiler and safety Dominique Tshiboyi.

5. Seventy-First Falcons

Last year: 12-2

The Seventy-First Falcons are huddling up for another run at the North Carolina Class 3A state championship game.
Running back Jayson Franklin, a 1,000-yard rusher, and linebacker/safety Xaiveon Gear lead the way.

6. Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders

Last year: 12-2

Cardinal Gibbons has firepower on both sides of the football heading into 2025.
Quarterback Gavin Jones, 1,000-yard wide receiver Brayden Karras, and cornerback Xavier Hasan headline a loaded team.

7. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles

Last year: 11-2

The NCISAA 4-A state champions feature quarterback Gavin Owens, wide receiver Joshua Buckhalter, and 6-foot-5 free safety Zeke Marshall. 

 8. West Charlotte Lions

Last year: 13-2; Class 3A State Champions

West Charlotte celebrated the NCHSAA football Class 3A state championship in 2024.
Quarterback Jamouri Nichols, wide receiver/defensive back K.D. Cotton, and edge rushers Sam Johnson, and Kaden Smith are in pursuit of a second straight state title.

 9. Dudley Panthers

Last year: 13-1

The Panthers lost several playmakers but many remain like quarterback Jaquez Crawford, linebacker Robert McCollum and 6-foot-7 edge rusher Andrew Rogers.

10. Providence Day Chargers

Last year: 9-3

Quarterback Zaid Lott, a Syracuse commit; and wide Gordon Sellars, a Clemson commit, lead the Chargers’ quest to regain the NCISAA 4-A state championship.

11. Hough Huskies

Last year: 12-2

Big-play wide receiver Tyran Evans, and defensive tackle Chris Hilliard set the tone.

12. Mallard Creek Mavericks

Last year: 10-3

Linebackers Deuce Midgett and Askia Mustafa and quarterback Perry Justice fuel hopes of Mallard Creek making a deep playoff run.

13. Independence Patriots

Last year: 10-2

2,000-yard runner Jayden Jones helps lead the Patriots as they pursue another deep playoff run.

14. Hickory Red Tornadoes

Last year: 14-1

Brett Rowland intercepted 11 passes last season.

15. Monroe Redhawks

Last year: 15-0; Class 2A State Champions

Nymir Kendall, a big-play running back, sets the pace.      

16. Mooresville Blue Devils

Last year: 11-2

Among returnees are dual threat quarterback Brody Norman, 1,000-yard wide receiver Dominic Morin and tailback J’darius McCombs.

17. Cleveland Rams

Last year: 13-1

Running back Kaleb Farrell and wide receiver Deangelo Ruffin should spark the offense.

18. Jacksonville Cardinals

Last year: 12-2

The Cardinals must replace key offensive weapons.

19. Hoggard Vikings

Last year: 12-2

Quarterback Matt Boring has two more years.

20. Millbrook Wildcats

Last year: 11-2

Plenty of talent remains, including quarterback Bryson Gray, 1,000-yard running back Brilison McCullers, wide receiver Malachi Gilchrist, defensive end Rashad Streets, and linebacker Quinton Cypher.

21. Reidsville Rams

Last year: 11-1

Any team that has Kendre Harrison and Dionte Neal is going to be real good.

22. Northeastern Eagles

Last year: 15-1

The Eagles were hit hard by graduation.

23. Clayton Comets

Last year: 10-2

Star dual threat quarterback Aiden Smalls ran and threw for over 1,000 yards last season.

24. Tarboro Vikings

Last year: 14-1; Class 1A State Champions

Running back Kamerin McDowell-Moore leads the way for the Vikings. Caiden Everette had 897 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per carry.

25. Charlotte Catholic

Last year: 9-3

The Cougars are perennial contenders.

