Hoggard sets 2025 football schedule
Hoggard, coming off a 12-2 season that saw the Vikings reach the fourth round of the North Carolina 4-A football state playoffs, has released its 2025 schedule.
And it’s under slightly different circumstances due to the 2025-29 realignment of the NCHSAA that doubled the number of classifications from four to eight. Hoggard is now an 8-A school in a three-way split 6-A/7-A/8-A conference with West Brunswick (6-A), Ashley (7-A), New Hanover (7-A), North Brunswick (7-A), Topsail (7-A) and Laney (8-A). It’s a very familiar set-up as Laney, Ashley, New Hanover, Topsail, North Brunswick and West Brunswick were all in the Mideastern 3-A/4-A Conference with Hoggard the last four years. The only school missing is South Brunswick.
The non-conference schedule has a whole new look.
Here is the 2025 Hoggard Football Schedule:
Aug. 22 – Richmond
Aug. 29 – at Jack Britt
Sept. 5 – Clayton
Sept. 12 – at Panther Creek
Sept. 26 – West Brunswick
Oct. 3 – at New Hanover
Oct. 10 – at Topsail
Oct. 17 – Laney
Oct. 24 – North Brunswick
Oct. 31 – at Ashley