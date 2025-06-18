High School

Hoggard sets 2025 football schedule

The Vikings have moved up to the newly creates NCHSAA Class 8-A

Mike Duprez

Hoggard's defense swarms the runner as Hoggard took on Gibbons Friday Dec. 6, 2024 in the Round 4 of 2024 NCHSAA playoff in Raleigh, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS
Hoggard's defense swarms the runner as Hoggard took on Gibbons Friday Dec. 6, 2024 in the Round 4 of 2024 NCHSAA playoff in Raleigh, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoggard, coming off a 12-2 season that saw the Vikings reach the fourth round of the North Carolina 4-A football state playoffs, has released its 2025 schedule.

And it’s under slightly different circumstances due to the 2025-29 realignment of the NCHSAA that doubled the number of classifications from four to eight. Hoggard is now an 8-A school in a three-way split 6-A/7-A/8-A conference with West Brunswick (6-A), Ashley (7-A), New Hanover (7-A), North Brunswick (7-A), Topsail (7-A) and Laney (8-A). It’s a very familiar set-up as Laney, Ashley, New Hanover, Topsail, North Brunswick and West Brunswick were all in the Mideastern 3-A/4-A Conference with Hoggard the last four years. The only school missing is South Brunswick.

The non-conference schedule has a whole new look.

Here is the 2025 Hoggard Football Schedule:

Aug. 22 – Richmond

Aug. 29 – at Jack Britt

Sept. 5 – Clayton

Sept. 12 – at Panther Creek

Sept. 26 – West Brunswick

Oct. 3 – at New Hanover

Oct. 10 – at Topsail

Oct. 17 – Laney

Oct. 24 – North Brunswick

Oct. 31 – at Ashley

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina