Mallard Creek girls basketball star commits to Delaware
Elle Stone is poised for senior season as a star on the Mallard Creek girls basketball team and now the two-time all-state selection in North Carolina also knows the next stop in her basketball career.
Earlier this week, Stone committed to player her college basketball at the University of Delaware in Newark.
Last season, Stone averaged 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks as a junior. She is known as a defensive stalwart but she signaled to everyone that she can be an offensive force when she scored 30 points, as a sophomore, in a playoff win over North Mecklenburg.
