NCISAA Announces 2026 All-State Baseball Teams Across Four Classifications

The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) has announced its 2026 all-state baseball teams, with 56 players earning recognition across four classifications.

Charlotte Christian, Faith Christian Lead All-State Selections

In Class 4A, state champion Charlotte Christian led the way with four all-state selections, while state runner-up Metrolina Christian placed three players on the team. In Class 3A, state champion Gaston Christian and Grace Christian of Sanford each had three all-state selections, while state finalist High Point Christian had two players honored.

Class 2A state champion Faith Christian had the most all-state selections of any school, in any classification, with five, while Burlington Christian and Westchester Country Day had three each.

Crossroads Christian, the Class 1A state champion, had four all-state picks, as did 1A state runner-up Lawrence Academy. Pungo Christian had three Class 1A all-state picks.

Here is the complete list of the 2026 NCISAA All-State Baseball selections:

2026 NCISAA All-State Baseball Teams

Class 4A

Russ Berger, Charlotte Christian

Drew Darling, Charlotte Christian

Jacob Reynolds, Charlotte Christian

Derek Vazquez, Charlotte Christian

Henry Tutera, Christ School

Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian

Jackson Pierce, Metrolina Christian

Jacob Seamon, Metrolina Christian

Trent Baker, North Raleigh Christian

Cullen Ward, Providence Day

Trevor Yancey, Providence Day

Evan Hogg, SouthLake Christian

Cole Bowman, Wesleyan Christian

Jesse Covington, Wesleyan Christian

Class 3A

Jacob Reeves, Cary Christian

Teegan Jordan, Concord Academy

Noah Cooper, Gaston Christian

Anthony Marano, Gaston Christian

Cooper Summerlin, Gaston Christian

Jimmy Alfonsin, Grace Christian of Sanford

Caleb Ellis, Grace Christian of Sanford

Connor Howard, Grace Christian of Sanford

Nick Salas, Greensboro Day

Zack White, Hickory Grove Christian

Brenner Russell, High Point Christian

Caleb Swaim, High Point Christian

JT Williams, John Paul II

Dalton Burgin, Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill

Class 2A

Cooper Kelly, Burlington Christian

Cohen Payne, Burlington Christian

Patrick Triolo, Burlington Christian

Blayde Hinton, Faith Christian

Ashton Lascallette, Faith Christian

Dylan Morgan, Faith Christian

Ayden Tyndall, Faith Christian

Vince Wilson, Faith Christian

Eli Corney, Freedom Christian

Trent Oliver, Freedom Christian

Jamaare Littlejohn, Village Christian

Crawford Elrod, Westchester Country Day

Ashton Pittman, Westchester Country Day

Ricky Velez, Westchester Country Day

Class 1A

Conner Parrish, Cape Fear Christian

Taylor Smith, Cape Fear Christian

Ben Adcock, Crossroads Christian

Nathan McDaniel, Crossroads Christian

Easton Smith, Crossroads Christian

Thomas Wilson, Crossroads Christian

Ayden Foster, Lawrence Academy

Simon Lundy, Lawrence Academy

Levi Spruill, Lawrence Academy

Winston Warren, Lawrence Academy

Luke Alligood, Pungo Christian

Parker Byrd, Pungo Christian

Carr Eagles, Pungo Christian

Noah Williams, Ridgecroft School