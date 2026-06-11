NCISAA Announces 2026 All-State Baseball Teams Across Four Classifications
The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) has announced its 2026 all-state baseball teams, with 56 players earning recognition across four classifications.
Charlotte Christian, Faith Christian Lead All-State Selections
In Class 4A, state champion Charlotte Christian led the way with four all-state selections, while state runner-up Metrolina Christian placed three players on the team. In Class 3A, state champion Gaston Christian and Grace Christian of Sanford each had three all-state selections, while state finalist High Point Christian had two players honored.
Class 2A state champion Faith Christian had the most all-state selections of any school, in any classification, with five, while Burlington Christian and Westchester Country Day had three each.
Crossroads Christian, the Class 1A state champion, had four all-state picks, as did 1A state runner-up Lawrence Academy. Pungo Christian had three Class 1A all-state picks.
Here is the complete list of the 2026 NCISAA All-State Baseball selections:
2026 NCISAA All-State Baseball Teams
Class 4A
Russ Berger, Charlotte Christian
Drew Darling, Charlotte Christian
Jacob Reynolds, Charlotte Christian
Derek Vazquez, Charlotte Christian
Henry Tutera, Christ School
Chase Kiker, Metrolina Christian
Jackson Pierce, Metrolina Christian
Jacob Seamon, Metrolina Christian
Trent Baker, North Raleigh Christian
Cullen Ward, Providence Day
Trevor Yancey, Providence Day
Evan Hogg, SouthLake Christian
Cole Bowman, Wesleyan Christian
Jesse Covington, Wesleyan Christian
Class 3A
Jacob Reeves, Cary Christian
Teegan Jordan, Concord Academy
Noah Cooper, Gaston Christian
Anthony Marano, Gaston Christian
Cooper Summerlin, Gaston Christian
Jimmy Alfonsin, Grace Christian of Sanford
Caleb Ellis, Grace Christian of Sanford
Connor Howard, Grace Christian of Sanford
Nick Salas, Greensboro Day
Zack White, Hickory Grove Christian
Brenner Russell, High Point Christian
Caleb Swaim, High Point Christian
JT Williams, John Paul II
Dalton Burgin, Trinity School of Durham & Chapel Hill
Class 2A
Cooper Kelly, Burlington Christian
Cohen Payne, Burlington Christian
Patrick Triolo, Burlington Christian
Blayde Hinton, Faith Christian
Ashton Lascallette, Faith Christian
Dylan Morgan, Faith Christian
Ayden Tyndall, Faith Christian
Vince Wilson, Faith Christian
Eli Corney, Freedom Christian
Trent Oliver, Freedom Christian
Jamaare Littlejohn, Village Christian
Crawford Elrod, Westchester Country Day
Ashton Pittman, Westchester Country Day
Ricky Velez, Westchester Country Day
Class 1A
Conner Parrish, Cape Fear Christian
Taylor Smith, Cape Fear Christian
Ben Adcock, Crossroads Christian
Nathan McDaniel, Crossroads Christian
Easton Smith, Crossroads Christian
Thomas Wilson, Crossroads Christian
Ayden Foster, Lawrence Academy
Simon Lundy, Lawrence Academy
Levi Spruill, Lawrence Academy
Winston Warren, Lawrence Academy
Luke Alligood, Pungo Christian
Parker Byrd, Pungo Christian
Carr Eagles, Pungo Christian
Noah Williams, Ridgecroft School
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Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.