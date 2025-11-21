North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, November 21
There are 56 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, November 21. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week for the Third Round of the North Carolina playoffs are No. 25 West Forsyth traveling to No. 3 Hough, also No. 14 Jordan hosts No. 16 Millbrook.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four Class 8A games being played on Friday, November 21, and the game of the night is No. 25 West Forsyth vs No. 3 Hough.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight Class 7A games on Friday, November 21. The game of the night is in 7A is Mooresville vs Ronald Reagan.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight Class 6A games being contested on Friday, November 21, with the marquee matchup of the week being Northern Nash vs No. 10 Seventy-First.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight Class 5A games being played on Friday, November 21, highlighted by No. 20 Crest vs No. 23 East Lincoln.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 21, 2025. Highlighted by Hibriten vs No. 21 Stuart Cramer.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Lincolnton vs Mountain Heritage.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are eight Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Starmount vs South Stanly.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
There are four Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 21, 2025. The game of the night is Northside - Pinetown vs Bear Grass Charter.
