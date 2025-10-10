North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday October 10, 2025
There are 193 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, October 10, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as No. 11 Ashbrook is hosting No. 21 Kings Mountain as well as unbeaten St. Pauls traveling to No. 10 Seventy-First.
North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 8.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 15 Class 8A games being played on Friday, October 10, and the game of the night is No. 20 Millbrook taking on Broughton.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 38 Class 7A games on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Garner Magnet traveling to undefeated and No. 4 team in North Carolina Cleveland.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 38 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, October 10, with the marquee matchup of the week being No. 21 Kings Mountain vs No. 11 Ashbrook.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 37 Class 5A games being played on Friday, October 10, highlighted by N0. 19 Hickory traveling to West Iredell on Friday night.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 41 Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. Highlighted by South Lenoir vs Clinton at 7:00 PM.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 41 Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is No. 9 Tarboro vs Farmville Central.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 30 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. The game of the night is North Stanley vs South Stanley.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 16 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, East Bladen vs East Columbus, starts at 7:00 PM.
