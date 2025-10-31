North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, October 31
There are 183 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, October 31, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as No. 2 Providence Day hosts Charlotte Country Day School, and No. 4 Cleveland travels to Clayton.
North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October
31
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 11.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 Class 8A games being played on Friday, October 31, and the game of the night is Pinecrest vs Richmond.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 33 Class 7A games on Friday, October 31. The game of the night is No. 4 Cleveland vs Clayton.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 35 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, October 31, with the marquee matchup of the week being Cape Fear vs Scotland.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 36 Class 5A games being played on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Rocky Mount vs Northern Nash.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 38 Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Pisgah vs Brevard.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 37 Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is No. 9 Tarboro vs. Kinston.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 25 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. The game of the night is South Davidson vs Bishop McGuinness.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 13 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, South Stokes vs North Stokes, starts at 7:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.