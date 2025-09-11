North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday September 12, 2025
There are 182 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, September 5, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week all feature two North Carolina top ranked teams as the top two teams in the state face off with No. 8 Weddington traveling to No. 15 Crest. No. 18 Mallard Creek is hosting No. 6 Myers Park and No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons faces off against No. 16 Southeast Raleigh.
North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 4.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 21 Class 8A games being played on Friday, September 12, and the game of the night is No. 6 Myers Park vs No. 18 Mallard Creek
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 47 Class 7A games on Friday, September 12 highlighted by No. 8 Weddington taking on No. 15 Crest.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 41 games being contested on Friday, September 12, with the marquee match up of the week being No. 20 Charlotte Catholic hosting Kings Mountain.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 45 Class 5A games being played on Friday, September 12 being highlighted by No. 12 South Point hosting Mount Pleasant.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 46 Class 4A games being played on Friday, September 12 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 10 Tarboro vs SouthWest Edgecombe.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 41 Class 3A games being played on Friday, September 12 with the marquee match up of the night being Franklinton vs Louisburg.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 31 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 12, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is No. 25 Murphy vs A.C. Reynolds.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 17 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 12, 2025. The slate is highlighted by KIPP DC Legacy College Prep vs KIPP Pride.
