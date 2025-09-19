North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday September 19, 2025
There are 191 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, September 19, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as the top two teams in the state face off, with No. 15 Mallard Creek traveling to No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons and No. 3 Providence Day hosting No. 25 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.
North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 19
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 5.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 20 Class 8A games being played on Friday, September 19, and the game of the night is No. 15 Mallard Creek vs No. 2 Cardinal Gibbons.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 43 Class 7A games on Friday, September 19 highlighted by No. 7 Weddington taking on Charlotte Catholic.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 44 games being contested on Friday, September 19, with the marquee match up of the week being No. 6 Jacksonville traveling to East Duplin.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 40 Class 5A games being played on Friday, September 19th being highlighted by No. 11 South Point vs Ashbrook.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 41 Class 4A games being played on Friday, September 19th with the marquee match up of the night being West Iredell vs Maiden.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 44 Class 3A games being played on Friday, September 19 with the game of the night being Princeton vs Midway.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 35 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 19, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is No. 9 Tarboro hosting Northampton County.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 16 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 19, 2025. The slate is highlighted by Howard vs KIPP Pride.
