North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday September 5, 2025
There are 208 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, September 5, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week all feature two North Carolina top ranked teams as the top two teams in the state face off with No. 1 Grimsley hosts No. 2 East Forsyth. No. 14 Clayton travels to No. 12 Hoggard and No. 4 Providence Day takes on No. 16 Charlotte Catholic.
North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into week 3.
NCHSAA Class 4A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 39 Class 4A West games being played on Friday, September 5, and the game of the night is No. 1 Grimsley hosting No. 2 East Forsyth
View full Class 4A West scoreboard
NCHSAA Class 4A East High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 37 Class 4A East games on Friday, September 5 highlighted by No. 12 Hoggard taking on No. 14 Clayton.
View full Class 4A East scoreboard
NCHSAA Class 3A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 46 games being contested on Friday, September 5, with the marquee match up of the week being No. 7 West Charlotte traveling to South Pointe.
View full Class 3A West scoreboard
NCHSAA Class 3A East High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 42 Class 3A East games being played on Friday, September 5 being highlighted by the only game featuring a ranked team as No. 17 travels to Pine Forest.
View full Class 3A East scoreboard
NCHSAA Class 2A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 44 Class 2A West games being played on Friday, September 5 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 19 Monroe vs No. 11 Weddington.
View full Class 2A West scoreboard
NCHSAA Class 2A East High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 36 Class 2A East games being played on Friday, September 5 with the marquee match up of the night being Pasquotank County hosting Perquimans.
View full Class 2A East scoreboard
NCHSAA Class 1A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 30 Class 1A West high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 5, 2025. There is one game including ranked teams, No. 25 Mount Airy vs Watauga.
View full Class 1A West scoreboard
NCHSAA Class 1A East High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 23 Class 1A East high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 5, 2025. The slate is highlighted by No. 15 Tarboro vs Havelock.
View full Class 1A East scoreboard
