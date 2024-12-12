High School

North Carolina high school football state semifinals: schedule, times, scores, 2024 brackets (12/12/2024)

Here's the schedule for the 2024 NCHSAA regional final games plus complete brackets

Mike Swanson

Whiteville plays Northeastern on Friday in the regional finals of the North Carolina high school football playoffs.
We're a week away from state championships in North Carolina high school football, as the NCHSAA regional finals kick off this week.

Stick with High School on SI for complete coverage of the 2024 North Carolina high school football playoffs.

Predicting the winners of the 2024 North Carolina high school football state semifinals

Here are the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for the state semifinal games in every NCHSAA division:

NORTH CAROLINA (NCHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS

CLASS 4A

Regional finals

Cardinal Gibbons vs. Rolesville

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Grimsley vs. Weddington

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Complete Class 4A bracket

CLASS 3A

Regional finals

Seventy-First vs. Jacksonville

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Hickory vs. West Charlotte

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Complete Class 3A bracket

CLASS 2A

Regional finals

Northeastern vs. Whiteville

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Monroe vs. Brevard

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Complete Class 2A bracket

CLASS 1A

Regional finals

Tarboro vs. Wilson Prep

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Mountain Heritage vs. Corvian Community School

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Complete Class 1A bracket

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

