North Carolina high school football state semifinals: schedule, times, scores, 2024 brackets (12/12/2024)
We're a week away from state championships in North Carolina high school football, as the NCHSAA regional finals kick off this week.
Predicting the winners of the 2024 North Carolina high school football state semifinals
Here are the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for the state semifinal games in every NCHSAA division:
NORTH CAROLINA (NCHSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS
CLASS 4A
Regional finals
Cardinal Gibbons vs. Rolesville
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Grimsley vs. Weddington
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Complete Class 4A bracket
CLASS 3A
Regional finals
Seventy-First vs. Jacksonville
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Hickory vs. West Charlotte
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Complete Class 3A bracket
CLASS 2A
Regional finals
Northeastern vs. Whiteville
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Monroe vs. Brevard
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Complete Class 2A bracket
CLASS 1A
Regional finals
Tarboro vs. Wilson Prep
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Mountain Heritage vs. Corvian Community School
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Complete Class 1A bracket
—
