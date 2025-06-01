North Carolina High School Softball: All Four NCHSAA State Titles Won by Sweeps
All Four NCHSAA Softball Titles Decided by Sweeps
All four NCHSAA softball state championships ended in sweeps as the North Carolina high school softball seasn concluded on Saturday.
Here is a look at the action.
4A Championship: South Caldwell Comes From Behind to Clinch Second Title
Sydni Woodward drove in three runs with a double and sacrifice fly as South Caldwell beat D.H. Conley, 6-3, to win the program’s second state championship at Duke Softball Stadium. McKenna Yount had a two-run single for the Spartans and Maddy Moore pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the win.
South Caldwell scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth after trailing 2-1.
Lena Surface homered for D.H. Conley.
South Caldwell scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat D.H. Conley 3-1 in Game 1 on Friday. A two-run double by McCartney Harrington was the difference. Zalee Moore pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless relief for the win. Woodward had a sacrifice fly.
Harrington was named MVP.
South Caldwell finished the season 32-2 and D.H. Conley was 23-7.
3A Championship: Walk-Off Lifts Rockingham County to Crow
Rockingham County claimed a walk-off 1-0 victory over Scotland at UNCG Softball Stadium to sweep their championship series.
Lily Strittmatter hit a one-out double and Kennedy Kirby singled to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ava Grace Pruitt pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Cougars. Zoe Snead and Macey Hardy each had two hits.
Scotland’s Avery Stutts allowed six hits with seven strikeouts in 6-1/3 innings.
Hardy was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as Rockingham County took a 5-2 win in Game 1. Pruitt threw a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Strittmatter was named MVP.
Rockingham County ended the season with a 28-1 record. Scotland, playing in the state championship series for the first time, was 29-3.
2A Championship: West Wilkes Uses Power and Pitching to Sweep North Lenoir
West Wilkes edged North Lenoir 3-2 to sweep the state championship series at UNG Softball Stadium. The Blackhawks scored all their runs in the fourth inning. Leah Greene had an RBI single and Kelsey Madden threw a seven-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Alyssa Hatcher had a two-run double for North Lenoir and Maddie Rouse pitched a complete game.
West Wilkes dominated Game 1, winning 9-1 as Madden went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs. Zoey Woodruff was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Rouse homered for North Lenoir.
Madden was named MVP.
West Wilkes ended the season 27-3 and North Lenoir was 20-5.
1A Championship: Wilkes Dominant on the Mound for Union Academy
Avery Wilkes fired a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Union Academy beat Perquimans, 4-1, to sweep their championship series at Duke Softball Stadium. Avery Chaney was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Keilana Burgess was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Marli Wiggins stole home for Perquimans’ lone run.
Wilson tossed a three-hitter with eight strikeouts while Burgess was 2-for-4 with four RBIs as West Wilkes rolled 10-0 in six innings in Game 1. Carlie Granger was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Wilson was named MVP.
West Wilkes ended the season with a 29-1 record. Perquimans was 27-4.