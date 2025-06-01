T.C. Roberson, Uwharrie Charter Make NCHSAA Baseball History With 3-Peats
T.C. Roberson in 4-A and Uwharrie Charter in 1-A both won their third consecutive North Carolina state baseball championship on Saturday to highlight the NCHSAA playoffs.
Here is a look at what happened.
T.C. Roberson Completes Historic 4A Baseball Three-Peat
T.C. Roberson edged Laney 8-7 to complete a two-game sweep of their championship series for the program's third consecutive state title. It was the first 4-A three-peat in North Carolina history.
The Rams fell behind early as Laney scored four runs in the top of the first inning. But they quickly rallied and went ahead 5-4 in the fifth inning before the Buccaneers tied it in the fifth. Caden Davidson blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to put Roberson (27-6) ahead for good. The Rams added another run on a base-loaded walk.
Laney (25-7) cut it back to one on a two-run single by Owen Gore in the top of the seventh, but the next batter flied out to end the game.
Roberson dominated the first game on Friday, 12-0 in six innings. Micah Simpson pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Parker Filipek was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Davidson and Simpson were named co-MVPs of the series.
North Lincoln Shuts Out J.H. Rose to Claim 3A Title in Game 3
Cason McGinnis tossed a two-hitter and North Lincoln edged J.H. Rose 1-0 to win the state championship in Game 3 of the series.
The only run came in the top of the seventh inning on when Tucker Sigmon and Chad Matthews lashed back-to-back singles. Beckett Rinkus followed with a squeeze bunt to bring home Sigmon.
Kellen Karr hurled a five-hitter with nine strikeouts as North Lincoln (23-9) beat J.H. Rose 2-0 to earlier on Saturday to force a third and deciding game.
Elliott Dellinger went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Sigmon was 1-for-3 with an RBI to provide just enough offense.
J.H. Rose (28-6) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 5-4 win in Game 1 on Friday. The winning run came on a passed ball on a dropped third strike. Owen Simmons had an RBI triple for J.H. Rose.
McGinnis was named MVP.
East Rutherford Dominates 2A Championship Series
East Rutherford overwhelmed South Lenoir 11-0 in six innings to complete a two-game sweep of their championship series. Matthew Pinkerton and Elliott Tisdale both homered for the Cavaliers, who had 17 hits. Pinkerton finished with three hits.
Jacob Lee pitched a four-hitter and had two hits.
East Rutherford held on for a 4-3 in Game 1 on Friday as Malachi Dato pitched a complete game. Lee had an RBI triple. The Cavaliers got the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Dato was named MVP of the series.
It was the seventh state championship and first since 2016 for East Rutherford, which finished 30-1.
South Lenoir, playing in its first state championship series, finished with a 23-6 record.
Uwharrie Charter Clinches 1A Crown With Game 3 Shutout
Series MVP Jake Hunter hurled a six-hitter as Uwharrie Charter blanked Perquimans, 6-0, in the third and deciding game of the series. It was Uwharrie Charter’s third straight state championship.
Grat Dalton homered and doubled for the Eagles, driving in two runs. Jaxon Mabe and
Daniel Brandon were both 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Uwharrie Charter forced the third game by taking a 6-4 win earlier Saturday in Game 2. The Eagles scored all their runs in the first inning. Alex Carver had a two-run double and Landon Zephir had a two-run single. Logun Wilkins pitched a complete game.
Will Rucker was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Perquimans.
Rucker tossed a five-hitter over six innings as Perquimans prevailed 4-1 on Friday in Game 1. Jacob Askew was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Uwharrie Charter ended the season with a 20-12 record. Perquimans was 26-8.