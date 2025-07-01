Vote: Who Is The Top Returning High School Defensive Back in North Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning defensive back in North Carolina. Who’s the best ball-hawker?
Here are 15 for your consideration in this fun poll. Voting ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Samari Matthews, senior, Hough
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback has accumulated 45 college offers and will make his announcement on July 11. Matthews is a four-star prospect who had 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and 19 tackles last season.
Camdin Portis, senior, Myers Park
Portis is a 6-foot, 165-pound commit who has committed to Miami. He is the son of former NFL player Clinton Portis. In his junior season, Portis had 64 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 hurries and 2 pass breakups. Portis has 28 college offers.
D’Various Surratt, senior, Crest
The 6-0, 185-pound safety has 20 offers and will be making his college choice on Tuesday. Surratt had 4 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and 43 tackles last season.
Nick Reddish, senior, Independence
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound safety is a three-star prospect with 21 college offers, including Notre Dame, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Tennessee. In six games last season, he had seven tackles and a pass breakup.
Kosci Barnes, senior, Grimsley
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback has 25 college offers, including Miami, Michigan State and South Carolina. Barnes had 3 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 59 tackles last season.
Lyrik Pettis, senior, Crest
Pettis had 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups and 76 tackles last season. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety has 17 college offers. He will make his announcement on Tuesday.
Braylon Peebles, senior, Cardinal Gibbons
Peebles had 88 tackles, an interception and fumble recovery. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety has 16 college offers.
Dorrian Medley, senior, Hickory
Medley had 3 interceptions, 5 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 88 tackles. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound safety is an Appalachian State commit.
Josh Hines, senior, Myers Park
Hines had an interception, 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble and 28 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety has nine college offers.
Xavier Hasan, junior, Cardinal Gibbons
A 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback, Hasan has amassed 34 college offers, including Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Hasan had 7 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 31 tackles.
Marquis Bryant, junior, Rolesville
Bryant had an interception, 10 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 58 tackles as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound safety has 30 college offers, including Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Akedran Crumel, junior, Clayton
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback has 18 college offers, including North Carolina, North Carolina State, and Southern California. Crumel had 4 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, and 34 tackles last season.
Cairo Williams, junior, Millbrook
Williams had 4 interceptions with 119 yards in returns, 7 pass breakups, a forced fumble and 70 tackles as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety has eight college offers, including Michigan State, Louisville and Wisconsin.
Shane Gannon, senior, South Wake
Gannon had 9 interceptions with 203 yards in returns. The 6-foot, 195-pound safety also had 9 pass breakups and 41 tackles.
Gavin Smith, senior, South Point
The 6-foot, 170-pound two-sport star had 9 interceptions with 268 yards in returns, 7 pass breakups and 62 tackles. Smith has committed to George Mason for baseball.