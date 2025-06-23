Vote: Who Is the Top Returning High School Tight End in North Carolina in 2025?
Summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages are well under way as teams prepare for the 2025 season. It’s still early but let’s see who you think is the top returning tight end in North Carolina.
Here are 10 for your consideration in this fun poll:
Kendre Harrison, senior, Reidsville
The 6-foot-7, 243-pound five-star recruit committed to Oregon last November. Harrison, a two-sport superstar chose the Ducks among 38 offers. He is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 tight end prospect by 247sports composite. Harrison caught 33 passes for 555 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Rams in eight games after transferring back from Providence Day.
William Vaughn, senior, Kings Mountain
Vaughn had 45 receptions for 994 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior. The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder has 24 college offers. He committed to Boston College in May.
Troy Alderfer, junior, Ambassador Christian
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound transfer from Christ the King had 24 receptions for 338 yards and 2 touchdowns last season. Alderfer, who is also a top prospect in baseball, has seen his recruiting stock rise and recently picked up an offer from North Carolina.
D.J. Howerton, senior, Grimsley
Howerton had 17 catches for 297 yards and 7 touchdowns while helping lead the Whirlies to the 4-A state championship. The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder committed to Rutgers among 19 college offers.
Jaxon Dollar, junior, East Lincoln
The 6-foot-5, 208-pounder caught 13 passes for 224 yards and 6 touchdowns. Dollar is a four-star recruit who has 19 college offers. Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State are among the schools making offers to Dollar.
Qualteau Hawkins, junior, Stuart Cramer
Hawkins is a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder who has five college offers, including Virginia Tech. In 2024, Hawkins caught 27 passes for 33 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Davis Brown, senior, Rolesville
Brown caught 10 passes for 83 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has 10 college offers, including Maryland and James Madison.
Gavin Barber, senior, Mooresville
The Appalachian State commit caught 30 passes for 490 yards and 9 touchdowns. Barber, who is 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, also had 41 yards rushing on 4 carries.
Isaiah Turner, senior, Mitchell
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder caught 13 passes for 284 yard and 3 touchdowns for the run-oriented Mountaineers.
Ethan Wilson, senior, North Pitt
Wilson caught 55 passes for 1,003 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder has been selected to play in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl in December.