Vote: Who Schould Be North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/27/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

High School On SI

Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Markus Kerr of Chambers.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

 Noah Vanbeurden, St. Stephens

The 6-foot-4 junior guard poured in 43 points on 15-of-22 shooting as the Indians outlasted West Iredell 87-85 in double overtime. Vanbeurden was 5-of-8 from 3-point range and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Jordan Patterson, West Iredell

Make it two great performances in the same game by opposing players. Patterson had 42 points on 16-of-23 as well as 7 rebounds and 4 assists. The 6-foot-3 senior also had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-72 loss to North Iredell.

Kyri Wilson, Mooresville

Wilson pulled off a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 78-49 rout of Cox Mill.

Elijah Sherrill, Highland Tech

Sherrill scored 32 points, with 26 coming in the first half, as the Rams ran away with a 72-36 win over East Gaston.

Cohen Whitley, South Stanly

Whitley scored 28 points in a 76-65 victory over North Rowan.

Will Dabbs, Providence Grove

Dabbs scored 30 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the Patriots’ 63-50 victory over Uwharrie Charter.

Rahzel Ewart, Lexington

The 6-foot-3 senior put together a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 97-72 romp over East Davidson. Ewart was 3-of-4 from 3-point range, blocked three shots and had two steals.

Justin Grimes, J.H. Rose

Grimes led the way with 27 points and had 4 steals as the Rampants cruised to a 76-51 win over Northampton.

Jax Whitaker, Surry Central

Whitaker scored 22 points, including 12-of-12 from the free throw line, in a 68-60 win over East Surry.

Malachi McCutchen, Corvian Community

McCutcheon had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in Corvian’s 77-63 victory over Bradford.

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

