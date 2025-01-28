Vote: Who Schould Be North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (1/27/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Markus Kerr of Chambers.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Noah Vanbeurden, St. Stephens
The 6-foot-4 junior guard poured in 43 points on 15-of-22 shooting as the Indians outlasted West Iredell 87-85 in double overtime. Vanbeurden was 5-of-8 from 3-point range and grabbed 9 rebounds.
Jordan Patterson, West Iredell
Make it two great performances in the same game by opposing players. Patterson had 42 points on 16-of-23 as well as 7 rebounds and 4 assists. The 6-foot-3 senior also had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-72 loss to North Iredell.
Kyri Wilson, Mooresville
Wilson pulled off a triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 78-49 rout of Cox Mill.
Elijah Sherrill, Highland Tech
Sherrill scored 32 points, with 26 coming in the first half, as the Rams ran away with a 72-36 win over East Gaston.
Cohen Whitley, South Stanly
Whitley scored 28 points in a 76-65 victory over North Rowan.
Will Dabbs, Providence Grove
Dabbs scored 30 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the Patriots’ 63-50 victory over Uwharrie Charter.
Rahzel Ewart, Lexington
The 6-foot-3 senior put together a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 97-72 romp over East Davidson. Ewart was 3-of-4 from 3-point range, blocked three shots and had two steals.
Justin Grimes, J.H. Rose
Grimes led the way with 27 points and had 4 steals as the Rampants cruised to a 76-51 win over Northampton.
Jax Whitaker, Surry Central
Whitaker scored 22 points, including 12-of-12 from the free throw line, in a 68-60 win over East Surry.
Malachi McCutchen, Corvian Community
McCutcheon had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in Corvian’s 77-63 victory over Bradford.