Vote: Who Schould Be North Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/27/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamyah Picket of East Duplin.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Amya Graham, South Point
Graham had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds as well as 3 blocks in South Point’s 63-23 rout of Kings Mountain.
Kailey Richard, Charlotte Catholic
Richard scored 31 points, most of that coming on a perfect 9-of-9 from 3-point range in a 61-23 romp over Providence.
Emma Montanari, East Lincoln
Montanari produced a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists along with 8 steals as the Mustangs beat Hickory 70-56.
Camri Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson
Hobbs was on fire again, scoring 40 points on near-perfect 16-of-19 shooting in a 75-60 win over Lake Norman Charter.
Lyric McNair, Fairmont
McNair had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals as the Golden Tornadoes overwhelmed Hoke County 55-23.
Mary Church, East Rowan
Church scored 23 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, in the Mustangs’ 63-48 win over Northwest Cabarrus.
Adelaide Jernigan, Bishop McGuinness
The North Carolina State commit had 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and committed only one turnover in a 54-43 win over T.W. Andrews.
Kate Sears, Watauga
The 5-foot-10 senior forward had a triple-double of 31 points, much of that on 7-of-12 3-point shooting, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in an 86-48 victory over Ashe County.
Kara Brinkley, East Burke
Brinkley scored 18 points and got 14 rebounds as the Cavaliers won a 60-52 showdown with Maiden.
Jordan Speller, Grace Christian
Speller had a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists in a 67-58 win over Terry Sanford. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard also had 17 points, 9 assists and 7 steals in a 61-58 win over Clarksville (Tenn.) Christian.