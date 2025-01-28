High School

Vote: Who Schould Be North Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/27/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

High School On SI

Who was the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jamyah Picket of East Duplin.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Amya Graham, South Point

Graham had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds as well as 3 blocks in South Point’s 63-23 rout of Kings Mountain.

Kailey Richard, Charlotte Catholic

Richard scored 31 points, most of that coming on a perfect 9-of-9 from 3-point range in a 61-23 romp over Providence.

Emma Montanari, East Lincoln

Montanari produced a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists along with 8 steals as the Mustangs beat Hickory 70-56.

Camri Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson

Hobbs was on fire again, scoring 40 points on near-perfect 16-of-19 shooting in a 75-60 win over Lake Norman Charter.

Lyric McNair, Fairmont

McNair had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals as the Golden Tornadoes overwhelmed Hoke County 55-23.

Mary Church, East Rowan

Church scored 23 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, in the Mustangs’ 63-48 win over Northwest Cabarrus.

Adelaide Jernigan, Bishop McGuinness

The North Carolina State commit had 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and committed only one turnover in a 54-43 win over T.W. Andrews.

Kate Sears, Watauga

The 5-foot-10 senior forward had a triple-double of 31 points, much of that on 7-of-12 3-point shooting, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in an 86-48 victory over Ashe County.

Kara Brinkley, East Burke

Brinkley scored 18 points and got 14 rebounds as the Cavaliers won a 60-52 showdown with Maiden.

Jordan Speller, Grace Christian

Speller had a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists in a 67-58 win over Terry Sanford. The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard also had 17 points, 9 assists and 7 steals in a 61-58 win over Clarksville (Tenn.) Christian.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina