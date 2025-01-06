Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Cameron Newman, Gaston Christian
Newman had a huge game in the Eagles’ 57-51 win over Heritage. The 6-foot junior guard had 38 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists. Newman, who has offers from Western Carolina, North Carolina A&T and Queens.
J.D. Bowden, Ambassador Christian
Bowden scored 20 points to along with 7 assists, 2 rebounds and a block in his team’s 71-49 victory over Bull City Prep. The 6-foot-1 senior has an offer from Western Carolina.
Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln
Fannon scored 29 points, with most of that on seven 3-pointers, in the Mustangs’ 99-74 rout of Statesville. The 6-foot-7 senior also had 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Zymire Spencer, Pinecrest
Spencer’s driving layup just before the buzzer lifted the Patriots to a 64-63 win over Providence. The 5-foot-10 senior finished with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, one of which was a halfcourt buzzer-beater.
Kannon McBride, Croatan
The 6-foot-2 sophomore had 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in an 81-36 thumping of Southside.
Joshua Green, Cape Fear
Green scored 22 points in the Colts ran away in the second half for a 68-42 win over Purnell Swett.
M.J. Williams, Farmville Central
Williams scored 28 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in the Jaguars’ 86-81 win over Washington.
Kobe Edwards, Greenfield School
Edwards had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists as the Knights downed Clayton 74-65 in the BTW 252/219 Winter Classic. The 6-foot junior point guard has 14 college offers.
Tyshaun Goldston, Randleman
Goldston scored 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 4 shots as the Tigers beat Asheboro 56-47 to win the SportsTone.net Christmas Invitational. The two-sport star was named tournament MVP.
Brett Freeman, Ardrey Kell
Freeman lit up the scoreboard for 38 points, lifting the Knights to a 64-62 win over Berry. Earlier in the week, the 6-foot-5 senior dropped 49 points in a 73-55 win over The Rock (Fla.) to win the Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Blakeney Classic.