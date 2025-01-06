High School

Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Cameron Newman, Gaston Christian

Newman had a huge game in the Eagles’ 57-51 win over Heritage. The 6-foot junior guard had 38 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists. Newman, who has offers from Western Carolina, North Carolina A&T and Queens.

J.D. Bowden, Ambassador Christian

Bowden scored 20 points to along with 7 assists, 2 rebounds and a block in his team’s 71-49 victory over Bull City Prep. The 6-foot-1 senior has an offer from Western Carolina.

Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln

Fannon scored 29 points, with most of that on seven 3-pointers, in the Mustangs’ 99-74 rout of Statesville. The 6-foot-7 senior also had 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Zymire Spencer, Pinecrest

Spencer’s driving layup just before the buzzer lifted the Patriots to a 64-63 win over Providence. The 5-foot-10 senior finished with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, one of which was a halfcourt buzzer-beater.

Kannon McBride, Croatan

The 6-foot-2 sophomore had 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in an 81-36 thumping of Southside.

Joshua Green, Cape Fear

Green scored 22 points in the Colts ran away in the second half for a 68-42 win over Purnell Swett.

M.J. Williams, Farmville Central

Williams scored 28 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in the Jaguars’ 86-81 win over Washington.

Kobe Edwards, Greenfield School

Edwards had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists as the Knights downed Clayton 74-65 in the BTW 252/219 Winter Classic. The 6-foot junior point guard has 14 college offers.

Tyshaun Goldston, Randleman

Goldston scored 19 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 4 shots as the Tigers beat Asheboro 56-47 to win the SportsTone.net Christmas Invitational. The two-sport star was named tournament MVP.

Brett Freeman, Ardrey Kell

Freeman lit up the scoreboard for 38 points, lifting the Knights to a 64-62 win over Berry. Earlier in the week, the 6-foot-5 senior dropped 49 points in a 73-55 win over The Rock (Fla.) to win the Hickory Tavern/Chick-fil-A Blakeney Classic.

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

