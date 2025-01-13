Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/6/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Kobe Edwards of Greenfield School.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ashton Pierce, North Mecklenburg
The junior guard scored a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Vikings held off Chambers 76-73 in a clash between two of North Carolina’s best teams.
Trent Steinour, Lake Norman
Steinour, a 6-foot-10 Clemson signee, dominated play with 31 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked 3 shots in the Wildcats’ 85-70 win over Hickory Ridge.
L.J. Smith IV, Lincolnton
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard had a sensational game with 39 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals as the Wolves beat West Caldwell 90-75. Smith was 7-of-16 on 3-point attempts.
Kyri Wilson, Mooresville
Wilson had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals in Mooresville raced to a 73-31 win over South Iredell.
Jaylen Kyle, Union Pines
Kyle led the way with 26 points as the Vikings downed Hoke County 67-61 in a key conference game. The 6-foot-5 senior also had 7 rebounds and a pair of steals.
Ra-Shawn Echols, Jacksonville
Echols had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists in the Cardinals’ 58-57 win over D.H. Conley.
George Richardson, Southern Nash
Richardson posted a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Firebirds turned back Bunn 43-40.
Jalin Sutton, Greene Central
Sutton contributed a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Ram ran away with an 87-67 win over West Craven.
Dacen Petty, Christ School
The 6-foot-4 junior guard had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the undefeated Greenies’ 85-34 romp over Asheville Christian.
Mateo Archer, Hendersonville
Archer scored 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting as the Bearcats overwhelmed Chase 101-29.