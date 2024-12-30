Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Who was the North Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Ja’von Motta, Overhills
Motta scored 15 points to lead the Jaguars to a 51-43 win over Union Pines in the Viking Christmas Classic championship game. He was named to the all-tournament team.
Jaiden Shephard, Lumberton
Shephard scored 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds as the Pirates held off Pinecrest 46-44 to win the Robeson County Shootout championship. Over the course of three games, Shephard had 63 points and was named tournament MVP.
Tayvion Tangiora, Swansboro
Tangiora led the way with 17 points as three-time defending champion Swansboro beat Northside 59-41 in the semifinals of the Onslow County Classic.
Justin Grimes, J.H. Rose
Grimes scored 57 points over three games, including 23 in the championship game, leading the Rampants to the Parker’s Barbecue Holiday Basketball Tournament title. That earned him MVP honors.
Tyshaun Goldston, Randleman
The 6-foot-3 senior scored 18 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 5 blocked shots as the undefeated Tigers beat Asheboro 56-47 to win the SportsTone.net Christmas Invitational. Goldston was named tournament MVP.
Infinite Morrow, Central Cabarrus
Morrow produced a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds as Central Cabarrus beat Carolina International 63-60 in the seventh-place game of the Phenom Hoops New Year’s Bash.
Trey Jones, Croatan
Jones scored 29 points, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, as the Cougars beat Cape Fear Academy 83-70. The 6-foot-1 senior also had 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Cash McSweeney, Cardinal Gibbons
The 6-foot-9 forward scored 17 points and got 12 rebounds as the Crusaders beat The Burlington School 60-46 in the semifinals of the Gate City Classic.
Cal Pass Jr., Crest
Pass had 19 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in the undefeated Chargers’ 73-58 win over Hendersonville.
Hank Johnson, Avery County
Johnson scored 20 points while supplying 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in a 63-60 win over Smoky Mountain.