Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (1/13/2025)
Who was the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jordan Speller of Grace Christian.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Dereon Kee, Shelby
The junior guard scored 23 points to go along with 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in the Golden Lions’ 68-62 win over Bessemer City.
Kali Williams, Porter Ridge
Williams scored 29 points on 13-of-16 shooting in the Pirates’ 85-68 win over Monroe. The 5-foot-3 sophomore guard also had 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 steals.
Za’Miya Bynum, Queen’s Grant
The 5-foot-9 freshman guard scored 28 points on 13-of-16 shooting as the Stallions routed York Prep 73-12. Bynum also had 13 steals, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.
Shariah White, West Cabarrus
White scored 23 points in the Wolverines’ 83-50 romp over A.L. Brown.
Allie Martin, Carson
Martin scored 17 points, with much of that coming on 11-of-12 free throw shooting, as the Cougars overcame Kings Mountain 42-37 in overtime.
Ginny Anne Dumont, Providence Day
Dumont turned out a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Chargers’ 60-36 win over Charlotte Country Day.
Zhari Shipman, St. Pauls
Shipman had a big night with 24 points and 5 rebounds as the Bulldogs downed Red Springs 58-38. The junior forward also surpassed 1,000 points for her career. Shipman transferred to St. Pauls after spending her freshman season at Whiteville.
Jordynn Parnell, South View
Parnell, a Duke softball commit, scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 62-38 win over Purnell Swett.
Khimara Dorsey, Southwest Onslow
Dorsey scored 7 points, grabbed 23 rebounds, had 4 steals and blocked 2 shots in a 43-18 rout of North Lenoir. Then she had 12 points and 20 rebounds in a 51-37 loss to Kinston. Finally, she had 12 points and 22 rebounds in a 57-27 win over South Lenoir.
Maddie Strider, Southwestern Randolph
Strider scored 28 points in a 52-36 win over Wheatmore.