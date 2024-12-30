High School

Vote: Who Should Be the North Carolina Girls High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/30/2024)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Mike Duprez

Who was the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Taniya Thomas, East Lincoln

Thomas scored 29 points as the host Mustangs routed Central Cabarrus 63-22 in the semifinals of the East Lincoln Winter Jam.

Britni Silver, D.H. Conley

Silver scored 20 points in the Vikings’ 68-24 rout of Farmville Central.

Jamyia Lindsey, Richmond

The 5-foot-8 senior guard scored 25 points to go along with 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in a 43-36 win over Asheville School.

Adelaide Jernigan, Bishop McGuinness

TrJernigan scored 23 points as the Villains beat Fairmont 54-40 in a battle of unbeatens at the John Wall Classic.

Sara Larios, Asheville Christian

Larios posted a double-double of 26 points and 11 steals in her team’s 43-27 win over Kings Mountain. In addition, she had 18 points in a 58-26 loss to North Buncombe.

Kensly Stewart, McDowell

Stewart scored 20 points in consecutive games as the Titans beat East Burke and Avery County.

Sai White, North Gaston

The 5-foot-7 senior scored 27 points in a 61-47 loss to Lincolnton.

Jordan Speller, Grace Christian

The 5-foot-7 sophomore point guard had 19 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals in a 54-46 win over previously unbeaten Terry Sanford.

Hannah Forester, Wesleyan Christian

Forester scored 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting as the Trojans overwhelmed High Point Christian 89-18. The 5-foot-10 sophomore also had 4 rebounds and 5 steals.

Tristan Shivers, Hoggard

The 5-foot-6 point guard had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals as the Vikings beat Myers Park 32-24 in a defensive battle. Shivers had 5 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in a 22-21 loss to Providence Day.

