Where are the Top 15 North Carolina high school football recruits headed?
The high school football season is just four weeks away in North Carolina and many of the class of 2025 recruits have made their college choices. Here is a look at 15 of the top players from the senior class and where they are going to play at the next level.
Isaiah Campbell, Southern Durham (Committed to Clemson)
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound four-star defensive lineman had many choices and opted for the Tigers. Campbell had 36 offers. He chose Clemson over home state schools North Carolina and North Carolina State. Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Southern California, LSU and Tennessee made offers.
Bryce Davis, Grimsley (Committed to Clemson)
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive lineman picked Clemson among 27 suitors. Davis, a four-star recruit, had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State.
Jordan Young, Monroe (Committed to Clemson)
Young, a 6-foot, 184-pound safety had 33 offers from all over the country. Alabama, Michigan, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Southern California made offers.
JaDon Blair, Mount Tabor (Committed to Notre Dame)
Blair chose the Irish over numerous other Power-4 schools like Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State. Altogether, he had 22 offers. The 6-foot, 184-pound safety had 4 interceptions and 56 tackles last season.
Bryce Baker, East Forsyth (Committed to North Carolina)
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback had 13 offers. Baker threw for 3,082 yards and 39 touchdowns against just 3 interceptions last season.
Tai Buster, A.L. Brown (Committed to Auburn)
Buster is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound who has been used mostly at left tackle for the Wonders. He drew 18 college offers.
Koredell Bartley, Dudley (Committed to South Florida)
The 5-foot-11, 173-pound wide receiver caught 59 passes for 1,013 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season. Bartley received 11 college offers.
Isaiah Deloatch, Hillside (Committed to Rutgers)
Deloatch, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, drew 13 college offers. He made 53 tackles to go along with an interception and a fumble recovery.
Elijah Oehlke, Trinity Christian (Committed to Wake Forest)
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound quarterback chose the Demon Deacons over the likes of Army, Air Force, Harvard and Cornell. Oehlke drew nine offers. He threw for 1,499 yards and 26 touchdowns with 3 interceptions while running for 216 yards and 9 touchdowns last season.
Taeshawn Alston, Vance County (Committed to South Carolina)
Alston is a 6-foot-3, 234-pound edge rusher who also plays basketball and baseball. He received 20 offers, choosing the Gamecocks over North Carolina, among others. Alston made his visit to South Carolina on May 31 and committed on June 25.
Charles House, North Mecklenburg (Committed to Tennessee)
The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive lineman had 23 offers. House chose the Volunteers over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan and LSU.
Donovan Darden, Havelock (Committed to South Carolina)
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, recruited as an edge rusher, had offers from 13 schools, choosing the Gamecocks over home state North Carolina State and East Carolina. Michigan State, Missouri, Pitt and West Virginia also made offers. A versatile athlete, Darden played outside linebacker, end and spent some time at quarterback last season.
Gus Ritchey, Northwood (Committed to North Carolina State)
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end chose the Wolfpack over rival North Carolina. Ritchey had 19 offers, including Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Penn State. Ritchey caught 39 passes for 845 yards and 9 touchdowns last season.
Nasir Newkirk, Dudley (Committed to Liberty)
Newkirk, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver, had 20 offers. He had a spectacular junior season with 51 catches for 1,123 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Jamien Little, Hickory (Committed to Wake Forest)
Little caught 70 passes for 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping lead the undefeated Red Tornadoes to the 3-A state championship. He had 13 college offers.