Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 107 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20, 2025 including 5 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No 25 Canal Winchester is hosting No 23 Pickerington Central and No 19 Pickerington North hosting Thomas Worthington.
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are 3 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The first game, Briggs vs Eastmoor Academy, starts at 7:00 PM.
Africentric Early College vs West
Briggs vs Eastmoor Academy
East vs Norland
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 103 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, St. Francis DeSales vs George Rogers Clark, starts at 7:00 PM.
Here are all 103 matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:
Ada vs McComb
Adena vs Paint Valley
Alexander vs Wellston
Allen East vs Crestview
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Circleville
Athens vs Vinton County
Badin vs Bishop Hartley
Bath vs Kenton
Bellaire vs Cambridge
Berne Union vs Millersport
Bexley vs Whetstone
Big Walnut vs Westerville South
Bishop Hartley vs Badin
Bishop Ready vs KIPP Columbus
Bishop Rosecrans vs Fisher Catholic
Bishop Watterson vs Harvest Prep
Bloom-Carroll vs Liberty Union
Buckeye Central vs Colonel Crawford
Buckeye Trail vs Indian Valley
Buckeye Valley vs Hamilton Township
Bucyrus vs Mohawk
Caldwell vs Edison
Cambridge vs Bellaire
Canal Winchester vs Pickerington Central
Cardington-Lincoln vs East Knox
Catholic Central vs West Jefferson
Cedarville vs Triad
Centerburg vs Loudonville
Centennial vs Mifflin
Chesapeake vs Grandview Heights
Chillicothe vs Wilmington
Circleville vs Amanda-Clearcreek
Claymont vs Newcomerstown
Colonel Crawford vs Buckeye Central
Columbus Academy vs Worthington Christian
Cory-Rawson vs Elgin
Coshocton vs Maysville
Crooksville vs Morgan
Danville vs Northmor
DeWitt vs Westland
Dublin Coffman vs Lincoln
Dublin Jerome vs Olentangy Liberty
Dublin Scioto vs Worthington Kilbourne
East Canton vs Ridgewood
East Knox vs Cardington-Lincoln
Eastern vs Southern
Edison vs Caldwell
Elgin vs Cory-Rawson
Fairbanks vs Southeastern Local
Fairfield Christian Academy vs Symmes Valley
Fairfield Union vs Logan Elm
Fisher Catholic vs Bishop Rosecrans
Fort Frye vs Non-Varsity Opponent
Fredericktown vs Mt. Gilead
Franklin Heights vs St. Charles
Galion vs Ontario
George Rogers Clark vs St. Francis DeSales
Graham Local vs London
Grandview Heights vs Chesapeake
Granville vs Utica
Greeneview vs Mechanicsburg
Grove City vs Hilliard Darby
Grove City Christian vs Miller
Groveport-Madison vs Lancaster
Hamilton Township vs Buckeye Valley
Hardin Northern vs Perry
Harvest Prep vs Bishop Watterson
Hayes vs Westerville North
Heath vs Mt. Vernon
Highland vs Shelby
Hilliard Bradley vs New Albany
Hilliard Darby vs Grove City
Hilliard Davidson vs Marysville
Hillsboro vs Ponitz Career Tech
Huntington vs Zane Trace
Independence vs South
Indian Valley vs Buckeye Trail
John Glenn vs Sheridan
Johnstown-Monroe vs Watkins Memorial
Jonathan Alder vs Shawnee
Kenton vs Bath
KIPP Columbus vs Bishop Ready
Lakewood vs Licking Heights
Lancaster vs Groveport-Madison
Lexington vs Wooster
Liberty Union vs Bloom-Carroll
Licking Heights vs Lakewood
Licking Valley vs Newark Catholic
Lincoln vs Dublin Coffman
Linden-McKinley vs Beechcroft
Logan vs Newark
Logan Elm vs Fairfield Union
London vs Graham Local
Loudonville vs Centerburg
Madison Comprehensive vs West Holmes
Madison Plains vs Northeastern
Mapleton vs Plymouth
Marietta vs Whitehall-Yearling
Marion Harding vs River Valley
Marion-Franklin vs Walnut Ridge
Marysville vs Hilliard Davidson
Maysville vs Coshocton
McClain vs Williamsburg
McComb vs Ada
Meadowbrook vs Philo
Mechanicsburg vs Greeneview
Meigs vs River Valley
Mifflin vs Centennial
Miller vs Grove City Christian
Millersport vs Berne Union
Morgan vs Crooksville
Mt. Gilead vs Fredericktown
Mt. Vernon vs Heath
Nelsonville-York vs Waterford
New Albany vs Hilliard Bradley
New Lexington vs Tri-Valley
Newark vs Logan
Newark Catholic vs Licking Valley
Newcomerstown vs Claymont
Non-Varsity Opponent vs Fort Frye
North Union vs Urbana
Northeastern vs Madison Plains
Northmor vs Danville
Northridge vs Zanesville
Olentangy vs Westerville Central
Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy Orange
Olentangy Liberty vs Dublin Jerome
Olentangy Orange vs Olentangy Berlin
Ontario vs Galion
Paint Valley vs Adena
Perry vs Hardin Northern
Philo vs Meadowbrook
Pickerington Central vs Canal Winchester
Pickerington North vs Thomas Worthington
Piketon vs Unioto
Pleasant vs Clear Fork
Plymouth vs Mapleton
Ponitz Career Tech vs Hillsboro
Portsmouth West vs Waverly
Reynoldsburg vs Teays Valley
Ridgedale vs Upper Scioto Valley
Ridgewood vs East Canton
Ridgemont vs Toledo Christian
River Valley vs Meigs
River Valley vs Marion Harding
River View vs West Muskingum
Shelby vs Highland
Sheridan vs John Glenn
Shawnee vs Jonathan Alder
Shroder Paideia Academy vs Washington
South vs Independence
Southeastern vs Westfall
Southeastern Local vs Fairbanks
Southern vs Eastern
St. Charles vs Franklin Heights
St. Francis DeSales vs George Rogers Clark
Symmes Valley vs Fairfield Christian Academy
Teays Valley vs Reynoldsburg
Thomas Worthington vs Pickerington North
Toledo Christian vs Ridgemont
Triad vs Cedarville
Tri-Valley vs New Lexington
Trimble vs Shenandoah
Unioto vs Piketon
Upper Arlington vs Central Crossing
Upper Sandusky vs Wynford
Upper Scioto Valley vs Ridgedale
Urbana vs North Union
Utica vs Granville
Valley vs Wheelersburg
Vinton County vs Athens
Washington vs Shroder Paideia Academy
Waterford vs Nelsonville-York
Watkins Memorial vs Johnstown-Monroe
Waverly vs Portsmouth West
Wellston vs Alexander
West Holmes vs Madison Comprehensive
West Jefferson vs Catholic Central
West Muskingum vs River View
Westerville Central vs Olentangy
Westerville North vs Hayes
Westerville South vs Big Walnut
Westfall vs Southeastern
Westland vs DeWitt
Western Brown vs Miami Trace
Whetstone vs Bexley
Wheelersburg vs Valley
Whitehall-Yearling vs Marietta
Williamsburg vs McClain
Wilmington vs Chillicothe
Wooster vs Lexington
Worthington Christian vs Columbus Academy
Worthington Kilbourne vs Dublin Scioto
Wynford vs Upper Sandusky
Zanesville vs Northridge
Zane Trace vs Huntington
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There is 1 Columbus high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, September 20, 2025.Richmond Heights vs Crestline, starts at 7:00 PM.
Richmond Heights vs Crestline
