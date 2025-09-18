High School

Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025

Get Columbus Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 5 of the 2025 season on September 18-20

Brady Twombly

Pickerington North's react after Pickerington Central’s false start in the first half at Pickerington High School North on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Pickerington, Ohio.
Pickerington North's react after Pickerington Central’s false start in the first half at Pickerington High School North on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Pickerington, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


There are 107 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, September 18 to Saturday, September 20, 2025 including 5 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No 25 Canal Winchester is hosting No 23 Pickerington Central and No 19 Pickerington North hosting Thomas Worthington.

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are 3 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The first game, Briggs vs Eastmoor Academy, starts at 7:00 PM.

Africentric Early College vs West

Briggs vs Eastmoor Academy

East vs Norland

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 103 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, St. Francis DeSales vs George Rogers Clark, starts at 7:00 PM.

Here are all 103 matchups from the document, formatted alphabetically by the first team listed:

Ada vs McComb

Adena vs Paint Valley

Alexander vs Wellston

Allen East vs Crestview

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Circleville

Athens vs Vinton County

Badin vs Bishop Hartley

Bath vs Kenton

Bellaire vs Cambridge

Berne Union vs Millersport

Bexley vs Whetstone

Big Walnut vs Westerville South

Bishop Hartley vs Badin

Bishop Ready vs KIPP Columbus

Bishop Rosecrans vs Fisher Catholic

Bishop Watterson vs Harvest Prep

Bloom-Carroll vs Liberty Union

Buckeye Central vs Colonel Crawford

Buckeye Trail vs Indian Valley

Buckeye Valley vs Hamilton Township

Bucyrus vs Mohawk

Caldwell vs Edison

Cambridge vs Bellaire

Canal Winchester vs Pickerington Central

Cardington-Lincoln vs East Knox

Catholic Central vs West Jefferson

Cedarville vs Triad

Centerburg vs Loudonville

Centennial vs Mifflin

Chesapeake vs Grandview Heights

Chillicothe vs Wilmington

Circleville vs Amanda-Clearcreek

Claymont vs Newcomerstown

Colonel Crawford vs Buckeye Central

Columbus Academy vs Worthington Christian

Cory-Rawson vs Elgin

Coshocton vs Maysville

Crooksville vs Morgan

Danville vs Northmor

DeWitt vs Westland

Dublin Coffman vs Lincoln

Dublin Jerome vs Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Scioto vs Worthington Kilbourne

East Canton vs Ridgewood

East Knox vs Cardington-Lincoln

Eastern vs Southern

Edison vs Caldwell

Elgin vs Cory-Rawson

Fairbanks vs Southeastern Local

Fairfield Christian Academy vs Symmes Valley

Fairfield Union vs Logan Elm

Fisher Catholic vs Bishop Rosecrans

Fort Frye vs Non-Varsity Opponent

Fredericktown vs Mt. Gilead

Franklin Heights vs St. Charles

Galion vs Ontario

George Rogers Clark vs St. Francis DeSales

Graham Local vs London

Grandview Heights vs Chesapeake

Granville vs Utica

Greeneview vs Mechanicsburg

Grove City vs Hilliard Darby

Grove City Christian vs Miller

Groveport-Madison vs Lancaster

Hamilton Township vs Buckeye Valley

Hardin Northern vs Perry

Harvest Prep vs Bishop Watterson

Hayes vs Westerville North

Heath vs Mt. Vernon

Highland vs Shelby

Hilliard Bradley vs New Albany

Hilliard Darby vs Grove City

Hilliard Davidson vs Marysville

Hillsboro vs Ponitz Career Tech

Huntington vs Zane Trace

Independence vs South

Indian Valley vs Buckeye Trail

John Glenn vs Sheridan

Johnstown-Monroe vs Watkins Memorial

Jonathan Alder vs Shawnee

Kenton vs Bath

KIPP Columbus vs Bishop Ready

Lakewood vs Licking Heights

Lancaster vs Groveport-Madison

Lexington vs Wooster

Liberty Union vs Bloom-Carroll

Licking Heights vs Lakewood

Licking Valley vs Newark Catholic

Lincoln vs Dublin Coffman

Linden-McKinley vs Beechcroft

Logan vs Newark

Logan Elm vs Fairfield Union

London vs Graham Local

Loudonville vs Centerburg

Madison Comprehensive vs West Holmes

Madison Plains vs Northeastern

Mapleton vs Plymouth

Marietta vs Whitehall-Yearling

Marion Harding vs River Valley

Marion-Franklin vs Walnut Ridge

Marysville vs Hilliard Davidson

Maysville vs Coshocton

McClain vs Williamsburg

McComb vs Ada

Meadowbrook vs Philo

Mechanicsburg vs Greeneview

Meigs vs River Valley

Mifflin vs Centennial

Miller vs Grove City Christian

Millersport vs Berne Union

Morgan vs Crooksville

Mt. Gilead vs Fredericktown

Mt. Vernon vs Heath

Nelsonville-York vs Waterford

New Albany vs Hilliard Bradley

New Lexington vs Tri-Valley

Newark vs Logan

Newark Catholic vs Licking Valley

Newcomerstown vs Claymont

Non-Varsity Opponent vs Fort Frye

North Union vs Urbana

Northeastern vs Madison Plains

Northmor vs Danville

Northridge vs Zanesville

Olentangy vs Westerville Central

Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy Orange

Olentangy Liberty vs Dublin Jerome

Olentangy Orange vs Olentangy Berlin

Ontario vs Galion

Paint Valley vs Adena

Perry vs Hardin Northern

Philo vs Meadowbrook

Pickerington Central vs Canal Winchester

Pickerington North vs Thomas Worthington

Piketon vs Unioto

Pleasant vs Clear Fork

Plymouth vs Mapleton

Ponitz Career Tech vs Hillsboro

Portsmouth West vs Waverly

Reynoldsburg vs Teays Valley

Ridgedale vs Upper Scioto Valley

Ridgewood vs East Canton

Ridgemont vs Toledo Christian

River Valley vs Meigs

River View vs West Muskingum

Shelby vs Highland

Sheridan vs John Glenn

Shawnee vs Jonathan Alder

Shroder Paideia Academy vs Washington

South vs Independence

Southeastern vs Westfall

Southeastern Local vs Fairbanks

Southern vs Eastern

St. Charles vs Franklin Heights

St. Francis DeSales vs George Rogers Clark

Symmes Valley vs Fairfield Christian Academy

Teays Valley vs Reynoldsburg

Thomas Worthington vs Pickerington North

Toledo Christian vs Ridgemont

Triad vs Cedarville

Tri-Valley vs New Lexington

Trimble vs Shenandoah

Unioto vs Piketon

Upper Arlington vs Central Crossing

Upper Sandusky vs Wynford

Upper Scioto Valley vs Ridgedale

Urbana vs North Union

Utica vs Granville

Valley vs Wheelersburg

Vinton County vs Athens

Washington vs Shroder Paideia Academy

Waterford vs Nelsonville-York

Watkins Memorial vs Johnstown-Monroe

Waverly vs Portsmouth West

Wellston vs Alexander

West Holmes vs Madison Comprehensive

West Jefferson vs Catholic Central

West Muskingum vs River View

Westerville Central vs Olentangy

Westerville North vs Hayes

Westerville South vs Big Walnut

Westfall vs Southeastern

Westland vs DeWitt

Western Brown vs Miami Trace

Whetstone vs Bexley

Wheelersburg vs Valley

Whitehall-Yearling vs Marietta

Williamsburg vs McClain

Wilmington vs Chillicothe

Wooster vs Lexington

Worthington Christian vs Columbus Academy

Worthington Kilbourne vs Dublin Scioto

Wynford vs Upper Sandusky

Zanesville vs Northridge

Zane Trace vs Huntington

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There is 1 Columbus high school football game in Ohio on Saturday, September 20, 2025.Richmond Heights vs Crestline, starts at 7:00 PM.

Richmond Heights vs Crestline

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

