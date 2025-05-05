Community gathers to remember Indian Creek High School football player
Teammates, coaches, classmates and community members gathered at Indian Creek High School in Ohio for a remembrance service of a student-athlete.
Bradyn White, a member of the Indian Creek football program who played on both sides of the ball, died on April 4 at the age of 16 after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and blood clots in his lungs, The Herald-Star noted.
The school held a celebration of life in the high school auditorium in honor of White. The auditorium’s stage included photos of White’s childhood and high school years and his football helmet and No. 57 jersey.
The stage also had White’s letterman jacket, which noted football, welding and lifting as his activities at school.
Andrew Connor, Indian Creek’s head football coach, mentioned at the service that the Redskins will wear the number 57 on their helmets during the upcoming 2025 season.
“You couldn't ask for a better kid,” White’s mother Windy DeVia said, via WTOV News 9. “He had a heart of gold, he would do anything for anybody, anything you'd ever want.”
The inaugural “Swingin’ for Bradyn” adult softball tournament was held in mid-April. White’s family is making it a yearly event, with the next tournament scheduled for Aug. 23.
Funds raised from the tournament will go toward a scholarship in Bradyn’s name. The scholarship will be for an Indian Creek football player.
