Incredible 76-Game Win Streak Snapped In Ohio Playoffs
The longest current win streak in high school football is no more, as Marion Local High School suffered a stunning 24-7 defeat Friday night.
The Flyers lost for the first time since October 30, 2020 at the hands of St. Henry in the Ohio high school football region playoffs. With the win, St. Henry, the No. 2 seed, advances as the Region 28 champion.
Marion Local Had Several Close Calls During Regular Season
It has been a season of close calls for the Flyers, as they slipped past Versailles in October, 20-19, and earned a 21-14 victory over St. Henry back in early September.
They also were 28-27 winners in double-overtime vs. Anna in October and clipped Coldwater just about a month ago, 7-6.
But once the postseason started, Marion Local looked to be back locked in. They received a bye to begin region play before handling Fort Recovery, 35-0. The season now ends for the Flyers with a record of 12-1.
St. Henry Riding High After Snapping Incredible Win Streak
For St. Henry, the regular season loss to Marion Local was the only setback, as they have now won nine in a row and are 11-1. During this current run, they have earned key wins over New Bremen, 14-7, and Versailles, 26-20.
Up next will be the state semifinals, which will take place Friday, November 28 at neutral sites around Ohio. The state championships are scheduled for December 4-6 from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The last team to defeat Marion Local was New Bremen, who posted a 35-28 victory in 2020. The Flyers were chasing their 17th state championship in Division VII of the Ohio HIgh School Athletic Association state football playoffs.
Garden City Now Owns Nation's Longest Win Streak
Garden City out of New York currently has the longest win streak in the nation at 64 games after the loss by Marion Local to St. Henry. They are scheduled to play Long Beach on Saturday, according to statelinesportsnetwork.net.
Sheridan in Wyoming has won 55 consecutive games, including a recent 17-10 win over Campbell County for the Wyoming High School Athletic Association Class 4A state title.
Marion Local is the second high school football team to have a long win streak come to an end in the postseason. Last week, Grundy Center out of Iowa saw its 50-game win streak halted in the Class 1A Iowa high school football state semifinals by Iowa City Regina, who happens to be tied for the longest win streak in Iowa with Waterloo East.