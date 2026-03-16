Ohio Girls Wrestling State Finals Deliver Drama with a Team Title Swing, Third Crowns and a Rising Star

On Sunday night at Ohio State University, the 2025-26 high school wrestling season reached its conclusion. New Jersey finished on Saturday, leaving the final stage for the OHSAA State Championships, which began on Friday, with the early rounds and built to Sunday’s crescendo.

According to our research, it appears the first ever Girls’ State Tournament in Ohio occurred in 2020, with this now being the fourth year it is sanctioned by the OHSAA. It’s great that they include those early results in their record books. In the short time of its existence, four ladies have become four-time titlists.

Guntrum’s Tantalzing Future

Steubenville’s No. 20 Talea Guntrum (135 pounds) just set herself up to possibly join those ladies in 2027 as the junior locked down her third crown with a second period fall of United’s Auston Brown, 2:53.

Guntrum was on fire from the start with three takedowns in the first period and came close to decking Brown with a cradle. Guntrum started on top to begin the second and ran an arm bar to get her pin. The victory raises Guntrum’s three-year mark to 133-4, with all four losses coming during her sophomore season. Her junior campaign was 45-0.

Madison Gets Back on Top with Thunder

Loveland’s No. 6 Elizabeth Madison pin to win the 170-pound title made her the fifth three-time champion in Ohio Girls’ History. Madison didn’t take long to shut down Reghan Koch (Austintown Fitch). Shortly after acquiring a takedown on a Fireman’s, Madison was working on top when Koch tried to come up, but got slapped right onto her back, where the early ending was gained in 1:24.

Madison won back-to-back golds as a freshman and sophomore, while compiling an 81-1 record. A 22-1 tally last year came with a state finals loss to a since graduated Kate Simmons (Findlay). In her final trip through the Ohio Gauntlet, Madison got back on top with another unblemished season at 40-0 to send her out the door holding a 143-2 count.

Massillon Perry’s Title Push

Going into the final round, Massillon Perry was trailing Harrison by 4.5 points. But they had three girls going in the finals while Harrison was done compiling points. The finals here have all four championship bouts running alongside each other with all other placement matches completed earlier on Sunday.

Forberg’s Moment to Shine

Perry was a heavy favorite at 130 pounds with No. 6 Carolyn Geckler, a returning state champ, but before she could handle her business, Mia Forberg dropped a 5:40 fall on No. 28 Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit) at 105 pounds. Forberg was up 8-0 when she worked Thiel to her back and got the shoulders down.

Thiel beat Forberg 4-1 at their district tournament last weekend. Forberg’s unexpected points for the team pushed Massillon Perry ahead of Harrison, 73-71.5, and just like that, the need for tracking the teams came to a halt. A title that could have gone the other way landed for Perry when after a back-and-forth match, Emma Shephard separated from Nora Johnson (Hartley) late in the 140-pound bout with two takedowns and four back points in the third for a 15-11 win.

Geckler’s Second Adds to Perry’s Three

Geckler made Perry three-for-three in the finals and raised her title haul to two in two tries with her pin of Oak Hill’s Eleanor Polking. It came crashing down for Polking right away as Geckler used a sweet heel trip for the takedown then went to work, running an arm bar, which she abandoned to a half, and then just attacked the head to silence her foe in 1:46.

History Evolving

Coming into this year’s edition of the affair, seven girls had earned two titles. One of those seven, Madison, vacated the club as a newly minted thee-timer, but in addition to Geckler, three others are now hanging out in that crowd - No. 21 KyLee Tibbs (Lincoln), No. 11 Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon), and No. 1 Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark). Their admission this year leaves the number of two-time state champs at ten.

Tibbs and Brokaw are juniors who came up short in their first go-round at states with Tibbs being second and Brokaw third.

Two for Tibbs

Tibbs ended up decking Archbold’s Vivienne Legato in the second period at 155 pounds, but Legato surprised Tibbs in the first when it looked like she was set to finish a well shot double leg and Legato whipped her with a throw to claim the takedown as hers.

That was the highlight for Legato as Tibbs escaped in the second and was able to complete the double leg this time and used it to put Legato right to her back, polishing it off by wrapping up the head 42 seconds into the period, 2:44.

Brokaw the Breaker

Brokaw didn’t endure much of a struggle herself at 110 pounds as she put down a 13-4 major decision on the final line of the bracket over Warren’s Emma Gorrell. The only points Brokaw allowed came on escapes as she partied with three takedowns and three near-fall points.

Borders Bids Adou

Borders will not be back next year so she will forever remain etched in the two-time club. The senior was third in tenth grade and seventh in her first campaign. Borders and Archbold’s Gabriella Oregon put no points up in the first at 235 pounds and Borders began on top and used a half to turn Oregon then eventually maneuvered for the fall with a few twists and turns in 3:17.

Hines Finds an Unexpected Climb

We are not sure of the inner workings of the Ohio landscape. We did a brush up when going over the state qualifiers and nothing we saw then indicated to us that Barnesville freshman, Ladyn Hines, should be added to the updated version of the High School on SI Girls’ National Rankings.

Hines raised eyebrows with her 7-2 win versus No. 26 Camryn Gresham (Lakota East) in the semifinals and then added No. 23 Kaylee Vera (Little Miami) to her hitlist with an overtime 4-1 victory in the 115-pound finals. In the winning sequence, Hines countered a Throw-by from Vera and turned it into her three for the win.

Habitual Finalist Gets Gold

Olentangy Liberty’s No. 7 Mackenzie Carder has been a state finalist every year of her career and with the 14-4 major decision of No. 13 Cameron Leng (Marysville), Carder gains her first ever championship.

The junior took control of the 120-pound nationally ranked showdown with Leng early, and it spiraled badly for Leng from there. Not long after the whistle, Carder took Leng down to the back for a five-point lead. More points were added on a Throw-by in the second before the final avalanche in the third that included a reversal to the back in response to a Leng takedown.

Undeniable Growth

Tinora’s No. 20 Bella Graziani was also second a year ago and now calls herself “Champ”. Graziani was overwhelming No. 21 Aniya Polk (Shaw) in the 100-pound final when she planted her foe in 3:08 with an arm bar and a half.

Making the jump from bronze to gold is No. 5 Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa) after she stuck East Liverpool’s Paige Cowan as time was expiring in the first period at 125 pounds, 1:59. The fatal flaw came when Cowan got caught leaning back on a sit-out and Moroschan sucked her to the back.

Port Clinton’s Michaela Stork took home the 190-pound wall chart after discarding Carrollton’s Riley Alborn in 1:54. At 145 pounds, Crestview’s Naomi Gearheart was in a struggle with Reese Thomas (Jonathan Adler) before gaining the 12-11 advantage.

Team Scores (Top 20)

1st - Massillon Perry - 83

2nd - Harrison - 71.5

3rd - Olentangy Orange - 70.5

4th - Marysville - 59

5th - Gahanna Lincoln - 47.5

6th - Archbold - 46

7th - Berea-Midpark - 37

8th - Hartley - 32

9th - Elyria - 31

10th - Little Miami - 30.5

11th - Steubenville - 30

12th - Loveland - 29

12th - Chippewa - 29

12th - Austintown Fitch - 29

15th - Perry - 28.5

16th - Walsh Jesuit - 28

16th - Tinora - 28

18th - Ashland Crestview - 27

19th - Fremont Ross - 26.5

20th - Port Clinton - 26

Individuals Results

100-Pounds

1st - Bella Graziani (Tinora) F. Aniya Polk (Shaw), 3:08

3rd - Mila Cruz (Watkins Memorial) Dec. Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary), 11-4

5th - Kenleigh Ballance (Pick. North) Maj. Teegan Herrington (Badin), 11-1

7th - Avery Riley (Marysville) F. Giulia Zayas (Aurora), 4:40

105-Pounds

1st - Mia Forberg (Mass. Perry) F. Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit), 5:41

3rd - Libertie Nigh (Urbana) Maj. Caiden Baird (Harrison), 11-2

5th - Ariana Hale (Middletown) Dec. JaLeia Mitchell (Northmont), 11-6

7th - Layken Lively (Shenandoah) F. Laiken Warner (Claymont), 1:32

110-Pounds

1st - Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon) Maj. Emma Gorrell (Warren), 13-4

3rd - Anna Tsirambidis (No. Royalton) Dec. Presley Sandobal (Maysville), 7-2

5th - Abby Cornwell (Perry) F. Leah Willen (Harrison), 2:26

7th - Lindley Crow (Liberty Center) F. Lilliana Wilson (Brookville), 4:05

115-Pounds

1st - Ladyn Hines (Barnesville) SV Kaylee Vera (Little Miami), 4-1

3rd - Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley) Dec. Camryn Gresham (Lak. East), 4-0

5th - GG Dominish (Perry) F. Ta`Mya Bouie (Cle. Heights), 2:20

7th - Reagan Johnson (Thom. Worthington) F. Katilyn Tanner (Northmont), 3:49

120-Pounds

1st - Mackenzie Carder (Olen. Orange) Maj. Cameron Leng (Marysville), 14-4

3rd - McKinzee Mills (Huntington) Dec. Lila Krull (Miamisburg), 4-2

5th - Meredith Greenslade (Clyde) F. Emilie Conley (Elyria), 2:40

7th - Audrey Crooks (Maysville) Maj. Caroline Davis (Ross), 17-5

125-Pounds

1st - Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa) F. Paige Cowan (East Liverpool), 1:59

3rd - Kendleigh Dowalter (Grove City) Dec. Liberty Johnson (Clermont NE), 4-2

5th - Anna Madi (Brecksville) Dec. Olivia Olive (Harrison), 9-8

7th - Avalyn Stockman (Day. Northridge) Dec. Kara Hockenbery (West Jefferson), 9-3

130-Pounds

1st - Carolyn Geckler (Mass. Perry) F. Eleanor Polking (Oak Hills), 1:47

3rd - Lacie Knick (Olen. Orange) F. Kelsey King (Lak. West), 2:20

5th - Marisa McCartin (Brunswick) F. Riley Diehl (Southeast), 1:00

7th - Estella Koppert Smith (Mad. Comprehensive) F. Bella Hughes (Ben. Logan), 1:54

135-Pounds

1st - Talea Guntrum (Steubenville) F. Auston Brown (United), 2:53

3rd - Alora Strauser (Alter) Dec. Adison Justice (Licking Valley), 4-0

5th - Haylynn Littleton (Harrison) F. El Tha (Lakewood), 0:59

7th - Madelyn Simmerman (Little Miami) F. Micah Finley (Berea-Midpark), 3:55

140-Pounds

1st - Emma Shephard (Mass. Perry) Dec. Nora Johnson (Hartley), 15-11

3rd - Kiera Depinet (Seneca East) F. Brooklyn Whited (Logan), 2:37

5th - Cara Leng (Marysville) F. Youstina Hanna (Columbia), 4:52

7th - Serenity Ulmer-Earnest (Fairborn) Dec. Mya Quarles (Austintown Fitch), 11-9

145-Pounds

1st - Naomi Gearheart (Ash. Crestview) Dec. Reese Thomas (Jonathan Alder), 12-11

3rd - Lily Hendricks (Greeneview) F. Jaelyn Green (Elyria), 0:41

5th - Tara Davis (Olen. Orange) SV Savannah Holderby (Westfall), 4-1

7th - Veronica Decaluwe (Harrison) F. Annalise Rapp (Indian Lake), 3:46

155-Pounds

1st - KyLee Tibbs (Gah. Lincoln) F. Vivienne Legato (Archbold), 2:42

3rd - Taylor Owen (Black River) Dec. Natalie Carlisle (Lebanon), 8-5

5th - Maya Keane (Hartley) F. Brooklyn Baskin (Brush), 2:59

7th - Tamia Davis (Olen. Orange) F. Dana Devilbiss (Eaton), 4:36

170-Pounds

1st - Elizabeth Madison (Loveland) F. Reghan Koch (Austintown Fitch), 1:24

3rd - Razilee Wisseh (Canal Winchester) Dec. Martina Ebaugh Ortega (Napoleon), 1-0

5th - Jordan Mills (Gah. Lincoln) F. Eliana Rush (Eastwood), 4:06

7th - Rylee Dearwester (Harrison) F. Chelsea Gipson (Cle. Heights), 2:32

190-Pounds

1st - Michaela Stork (Port Clinton) F. Riley Alborn (Carrollton), 1:54

3rd - Johanna Bogan (Garrett Morgan) F. Isabelle Ramirez (New Philadelphia), 0:58

5th - Maddilan Doster (Antwerp) F. Evie Parmelee (Liberty-Benton), 4:42

7th - Emma Bolton (Mar. Highland) Med. For. Brooklynn Newton (Carroll),

235-Pounds

1st - Deionna Borders (Berea-Midpark) F. Gabriella Oregon (Archbold), 3:17

3rd - Keyonna Vann (Fremont Ross) T.F. Dylan Ankney (Sher. Fairview), 16-0 (3:36)

5th - Maci Lee (Marysville) Med. For. Aaliyah Crawford (Beavercreek),

7th - Autumn Woods (Cham. Julienne) F. K.C. Foster (McClain), 2:18