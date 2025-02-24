Ohio high school boys basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your predictions
Ohio high school boys basketball brackets have been released, and now it's time to play along.
The High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge gives fans a chance to compete against each other to see who's the best high school basketball prognosticator out there.
Here are all the district semifinal matchups in Ohio high school boys basketball Division I, with Mike Swanson's predicted winners and links to make your picks. The games tip off from Feb. 24-27.
Division I district semifinal matchups, predicted winners
Western Hills vs. Lebanon, Feb. 24
Lebanon (Make your pick)
Colerain vs. St. Xavier, Feb. 24
St. Xavier (Make your pick)
Springfield vs. Centerville, Feb. 25
Centerville (Make your pick)
Milford vs. Elder, Feb. 25
Elder (Make your pick)
Middletown vs. Fairfield, Feb. 25
Fairfield (Make your pick)
Hamilton vs. Lakota West, Feb. 25
Lakota West (Make your pick)
Walnut Hills vs. Oak Hills, Feb. 25
Oak Hills (Make your pick)
Sycamore vs. Archbishop Moeller, Feb. 26
Archbishop Moeller (Make your pick)
Fairmont vs. Wayne, Feb. 26
Wayne (Make your pick)
West Clermont vs. Lakota East, Feb. 26
Lakota East (Make your pick)
Olentangy vs. Newark, Feb. 26
Newark (Make your pick)
Dublin Coffman vs. Hilliard Darby, Feb. 26
Dublin Coffman (Make your pick)
Hilliard Davidson vs. Pickerington North, Feb. 26
Pickerington North (Make your pick)
Dublin Jerome vs. Reynoldsburg, Feb. 26
Reynoldsburg (Make your pick)
Hilliard Bradley vs. Marysville, Feb. 26
Marysville (Make your pick)
Westland vs. Olentangy Liberty, Feb. 26
Olentangy Liberty (Make your pick)
Olentangy Berlin vs. Pickerington Central, Feb. 26
Pickerington Central (Make your pick)
Grove City vs. Hayes, Feb. 25
Hayes (Make your pick)
Gahanna Lincoln vs. Groveport-Madison, Feb. 26
Groveport-Madison (Make your pick)
Central Crossing vs. Olentangy Orange, Feb. 26
Olentangy Orange (Make your pick)
Lorain vs. St. Ignatius, Feb. 26
St. Ignatius (Make your pick)
GlenOak vs. Berea-Midpark, Feb. 26
Berea-Midpark (Make your pick)
Elyria vs. St. Edward, Feb. 26
St. Edward (Make your pick)
Cleveland Heights vs. Perrysburg, Feb. 26
Perrysburg (Make your pick)
McKinley vs. Strongsville, Feb. 26
Strongsville (Make your pick)
Medina vs. Jackson, Feb. 26
Jackson (Make your pick)
Whitmer vs. Mentor, Feb. 26
Whitmer (Make your pick)
Hayes Vo-Tech vs. Brunswick, Feb. 26
Brunswick (Make your pick)
Beavercreek vs. Springboro, Feb. 26
Springboro (Make your pick)
Little Miami vs. Princeton, Feb. 27
Princeton (Make your pick)
