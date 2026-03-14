Ohio High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 14, 2026
The 2026 Ohio high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Saturday, March 14, with games in the State Final round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 13 at UD Arena.
Ohio High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 14, 2026
2026 OHSAA Division I Girls Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)
State Final
2026 OHSAA Division II Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Final
2026 OHSAA Division III Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Final
2026 OHSAA Division IV Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Final
2026 OHSAA Division V Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Final
2026 OHSAA Division VI Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Final
2026 OHSAA Division VII Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Final
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.