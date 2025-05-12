Ohio high school lacrosse player passes away after suffering injury during game
Last Tuesday night, Dylan Veselic geared up for a lacrosse game against Olmstead Falls, in which would tragically be his last.
During the game for Bay Village, he suffered an injury to the back of his head after attempting to block a shot according to wkyc.com. This deflection would lead to a severe injury, forcing the 16-year old sophomore to be rushed to the hospital.
He was initially brought to a local hospital, but then transferred to a different hospital one day later, where he would receive surgery, according to a report by Cleveland19.
"Dylan was a great kid, he was a teammate. I think that's really important for us to note, that he wasn't about himself, he was really a team player," said Fr. Schlegel of St. Raphael's village, who anointed Dylan in the hospital on Wednesday before his passing.
The Bay Village community has done its best to honor Dylan in multiple ways, following the announcement of his passing.
The community has shown support by leaving lacrosse sticks on their front porch, calling it #StickOutForDylan. Students around Bay Village high school continue to leave notes around his locker offering support, a prayer service was help at St. Raphael, lacrosse players from around the world have taken moments of silence in honor of Dylan, and most importantly $36,000 has been raised thus far in support of the Veselic family during these hard times.
"Dylan was an amazing student, always wearing a smile on his face while supporting his fellow teammates. He was kind, hardworking, and dedicated, consistently showing leadership, empathy, and a positive attitude both on the field and in the classroom. Dylan’s enthusiasm, determination, and willingness to help others made him a role model for his peers." Activities and Athletic Director Matt Spellman said in a statement on May 8.