Ohio high school softball: Vote for the top performance at the 2026 OHSAA softball state tournament

AKRON, Ohio - From June 3-7, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual softball state championship tournament at Firestone Stadium, with 21 games being played across the seven divisions.

Hilliard Bradley, Kings, Bloom-Carroll, Kenton Ridge, Wheelersburg, Danville and Portsmouth Notre Dame all took home state titles in their respective divisions.

Now is your chance to vote for which player had the best performance throughout the tournament.

(Note: These performances are only from the games played in Akron during the state semifinals and championship games and do not include games from sectionals, districts or regionals. Players are listed alphabetically.

Voting ends on Monday, June 15 at 11:59 pm PT.

Libby Allen, Wheelersburg

In a 7-6 win over Liberty Union in the Division V state championship game, she was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Riley Bakan, Centerville

In a 12-4 loss to Hilliard Bradley in the Division I semifinals, she went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Ruby Bartok, Danville

In an 11-4 win over Dalton in the Division VI semifinals, she hit a homer and drove in a run and scored twice.

Addyson Bocock, Danville

In the Division VI state championship game, she threw all nine innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out 15 in a 2-0 win over West Jefferson. She had 12 strikeouts in the state semifinals in an 11-4 win over Dalton.

Emma Brandt, Bloom-Carroll

The junior took a perfect game into the seventh inning of a 2-1 win over Greenville in the Division III semifinals, finishing with a one-hitter with no walks and 10 Ks, while also hitting an RBI triple. She followed that up in the championship game by allowing just one run on five hits and no walks while striking out eight in a 10-1 win over Louisville. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.

Jaysa Bryant, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Was a perfect 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run scored from the leadoff spot in a 3-0 win over Maplewood in the Division VII championship game.

Leah Claugus, Louisville

Was the lone run for the Leopards in a 10-1 loss to Bloom-Carroll in the Division II championship game, hitting a homer in the first inning.

Seneca Coates, Austintown-Fitch

The sophomore had two of Fitch’s five hits in a 4-0 loss to Lancaster in the Division I semifinals, as well as a catch in right field that she turned into a double play by picking off a runner at second base.

Caliyah Clapper, Madison Comprehensive

In a3-2 loss in 10 innings to Louisville in the Division III semifinals, she went the distance in the circle, giving up seven hits and one walk, striking out eight.

Christelle Crosier, Westerville Central

In a 7-0 win over Walsh Jesuit in the Division II semifinals, she started the sxoring with a 3-run homer in the first inning.

Jersey Cutlip, Miami East

In a 10-5 loss to Wheelersburg in the Division V semifinals, she had two doubles and scored a pair of runs.

JJ Davis, Kenton Ridge

The Ohio State commit had a double and a home run while driving in two and scoring twice in a 5-3 win over Field in the Division IV semifinals. In the championship game, she was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including the game-winning 2-run double in the top of the seventh in a 7-6 win over Licking Valley.

Solena DeJesus, South Range

Led the Raiders with two hits and scored their only run in an 8-1 loss to Liberty Union in the Division V semifinals.

DNeya Dennis, Licking Valley

In a 2-1 win over Bryan in the Division IV semifinals, she drove in the winning run with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning.

Lainey Dennison, Hilliard Bradley

In a 12-4 win over Centerville in the Division I semifinals, the Mercyhurst commit went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs while also scoring twice.

Ava Estep, Wheelersburg

The Maryland recruit went 2-for-3 with a homer, five RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored in a 10-5 win over Miami East in the Division V semifinals.

Alexis Fera, Kings

Hit two no-doubt homers to dead center and drove in four runs in a 7-1 win over Riverside in the Division II semifinals.

Madelyn Gates, Bloom-Carroll

Went 6-for-8 in the tournament with three hits in a 2-1 win over Greenville in the Division III semifinals and three hits, including a double, and an RBI in a 10-1 win over Louisville in the championship game.

Chloe Glass, Kenton Ridge

Hit the first of three homers for Kenton Ridge in a 5-3 win over Field in the Division IV semifinals.

MyleeJo Gleim, Wheelersburg

Had three hits and three RBIs as well as a pair of stolen bases in a 10-5 win over Miami East in the Division V semifinals.

Mia Griggs, Lancaster

Drove in three of four runs for the Gales in a 4-0 win over Austintown-Fitch in the Division I semifinals.

Leah Force, Greenville

Led off the top of the seventh inning of the Division III semifinals against Bloom-Carroll with a home run to break up a perfect game.

Brenna Fyffe, Kenton Ridge

In a 5-3 win over Field in the Division IV semifinals, she 3-for04 with a double, a homer and two runs scored.

Alexa Gilliam, Licking Valley

Hit a solo homer in a 7-6 loss to Kenton Ridge in the Division IV state championship game.

Morgan Hinkens, Danville

In the ninth inning of the Division VI state championship game, she delivered what turned out to be the game-winning RBI triple. She then scored an insurance run in the 2-0 win over West Jefferson. She had two of the four hits for Danville in the game. She also had two hits, including a double, and an RBI in an 11-4 win over Dalton in the state semifinals.

Hayden Hubner, Bloom-Carroll

In a 10-1 win over Louisville in the Division III championship game, she had two hits and a walks and three RBIs.

Mati Jennings, Wheelersburg

Had a pair of hits, including a 2-run double and scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in a 7-6 win over Liberty Union in the Division V championship game. In a 10-5 win over Miami East in the semifinals, she had a hit and a walk, stole three bases and scored three runs.

Addy Lay, Field

Hit a homer in a 5-3 loss to Kenton Ridge in the Division IV semifinals.

Elliott Long, Westerville Central

The sophomore pitcher shut down Walsh Jesuit in a 7-0 win in the Division II semifinals, allowing just four hits, walking none and striking out nine.

Sophia Lopez, Hilliard Bradley

In a 12-4 Division I semifinal win over Centerville, she had two singles and a triple, along with two RBIs and two runs scored. She saved her best for last, as in the state championship game, she homered in the first inning and had a game-winning 2-run double in the top of the seventh in a 7-5 win over Lancaster.

Julia Lowry, Kings

In the Division II championship game, she was 3-for04 with a homer and three RBIs as the Knights defeated Westerville Central 12-4.

Jenna Mannon, West Jefferson

In the state semifinals against Lincolnview, she tossed a complete game, two-hit shutout with 10 Ks, while at the plate she hit a 3-run homer in her first at-bat and then drew two walks in an 8-0 win. In a 2-0 loss to Danville in nine innings in the state championship game, she went the distance, allowing the two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 and also hit a leadoff double in the seventh inning.

Addison Marker, Maplewood

Tossed a complete game two-hit shutout with zero walks and 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Southeastern in the Division VII semifinals. In a 3-0 loss to Portsmouth Notre Dame in the championship game, she went the distance and allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 13.

Alexis McCoy, Liberty Union

Had two hits and a walk and scored three runs while driving one in during an 8-1 win over South Range in the Division V semifinals. In the state championship game, she was the only Warhawk with multiple hits and drew a walk and scored a run in a 12-4 loss to Wheelersburg.

Neely McElhaney, Kings

In the Division II semifinals, she went the distance and allowed just one unearned run on three hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in a 7-1 win over Riverside.

Katelynn Miller, Louisville

Went all 10 innings, allowing just two runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out 15 in a 3-2 Division III semifinal win over Madison Comprehensive.

Leah Mitchener, Kings

In a 12-4 win over Westerville Central in the Division II championship game, she had two hits, including a 2-run homer. She also had a double and scored a run in a 7-1 win over Riverside in the semifinals.

Sammie Moody, Hilliard Bradley

Went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and an RBI in a 12-4 win over Centerville in the Division I semifinals.

Taylor Nicholson, Hilliard Bradley

Was a perfect 4-for-4 in the Division I semifinals as the Jaguars defeated Centerville 12-4. In a 7-5 win over Lancaster in the state championship game, she delivered a 2-run single.

Dalayna Parker, Danville

The shortstop went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in an 11-4 win over Dalton in the Division VI semifinals.

Hannah Pullins, Westerville Central

Went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in a 7-0 win over Walsh Jesuit in the Division II semifinals.

Ivee Rastatter, Kenton Ridge

In a 7-6 win over Licking Valley in the Division IV championship game, she hit a pair of homers and drove in three runs. In the circle, she shut down Licking Valley over the last four innings after Kenton Ridge trailed 6-0 in the third. In a 503 win over Field in the semifinals, she went the distance, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out nine.

Kileigh Rohr, Lancaster

In the Division I semifinals, she shut down the Austintown-Fitch offense with a five-hit complete game shutout, walking one and striking out four as the Gales won 4-0.

Ava Rush, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Threw a complete game, two-hit shutout in the Division VII championship game, walking zero and striking out nine in a 3-0 win over Maplewood. In a 9-2 win over Mohawk in the Division VII semifinals, she went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 11. At the plate, she helped her own cause with a 2-run single that proved to score the game-winning run.

Suzie Shultz, Liberty Union

In an 8-1 win over South Range in the Division V semifinals, she went 3-for-3 with a. double, three RBIs and a run scored. In the circle, she went the last two innings, picking up a save by allowing three hits and a walk and struck out one.

Anna Sirohman, Louisville

Had two hits, including a first inning home run, as Louisville defeated Madison Comprehensive 3-2 in 10 innings in the Division III semifinals.

Olivia Smith, Kings

Had a pair of hits, including a 2-run double, in a 7-1 win over Riverside in the Division II semifinals.

Alayla Soard, Portsmouth Notre Dame

The Ball State recruit started the scoring in the Division VII semifinals with a one-out homer in the first inning of a 9-2 win over Mohawk.

Thea Staten, Bryan

The NC State commit allowed just two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks, while striking out 12 in a 2-1 loss to Licking Valley in the Division IV semifinals.

Rebecca Tornow, Riverside

Had one of three hits for the Beavers and drove in their only run in a 7-1 loss to Kings in the Division II semifinals.

Izzy Wamsley, Madison Comprehensive

Had three hits, including a triple, in a 3-2 loss to Louisville in 10 innings in the Division III semifinals.

Averi Weis, Field

Her home run gave Field a 2-0 lead in the first inning of a 5-3 loss to Kenton Ridge in the Division IV semifinals.

Reese Wells, Southeastern

Had one of two hits for Southeastern, a double, in a 4-0 loss to Maplewood in the Division VII semifinals. In the circle, she had 10 Ks in six innings, allowing just four runs, two earned.

Hannah Wenger, Dalton

From the leadoff spot, the John Carroll commit went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs in an 11-4 loss to Danville in the Division VI semifinals.

Emory Whisner, Licking Valley

Tossed a 4-hitter, allowing just an unearned run with one walk and 11 strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Bryan in the Division IV semifinals. In the championship game, she homered in a 7-6 loss to Kenton Ridge.

Katie Woodland, Mohawk

The junior had a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 9-2 loss to Portsmouth Notre Dame in the Division VII semifinals.

Aleesia Woomer, Maplewood

Went 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBIs in a 4-0 win over Southeastern in the Division VII semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.