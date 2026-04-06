Ohio Ninth Grader Is Making an Impressive Mark in Professional Pickleball

At only 14 years old, pickleball player Camden Chaffin from Grove City, Ohio is already taking off on the pro circuit.

Gaining Dominance as a 9th Grader

Now, as a ninth grader with Connections Academy, Chaffin is starting to dominate across three events, playing opponents of all ages. On the PPA tour, Chaffin is ranked No. 73 in men’s doubles, No. 65 in mixed doubles, and No. 73 in singles.

Topping the World's 2nd-Ranked Player

Earlier this year, Chaffin beat Federico Staksrud, the No. 2-ranked player in the world in singles, in an epic battle filled with determination and resilience, with the game scores of 4-11, 11-4, and 11-8.

An Unorthodox Path to Professional Success

Chaffin had an unorthodox path to pro pickleball. After all, he didn’t grow up with racquet sports and he sort of stumbled upon the sport, after his aunt introduced him and his family. Yet, his surprising path to the tour has not prevented him from achieving some of the highest marks. Before he was even a teenager, he was not only the youngest male player to win a Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) main draw match, but also, he medaled at 5.0+ events.

Chaffin started playing pickleball with his family at a time when the world was in chaos.

“I first got started when my aunt from out of town came to visit and bought us all wooden paddles during COVID,” Chaffin said. “We played at these tennis courts with taped lines in our community, and we really liked it, like we had a lot of fun.”

Close to the tennis courts, soon after, real pickleball courts were built. And the Chaffins started to play frequently.

Camden jokes about how pickleball hooked him and his family.

“After that, it was pretty much [playing] every day…every day for several hours.”

Attending the US Open Sparked a Love for Pickleball

The Chaffin family attended the pickleball US Open in Naples, Florida in 2022, where Camden’s love for the game really took off.

“We had watched these players online, and then seeing them in person in that environment pushed me to take it more seriously,” Camden said. “We saw everyone play. The kids took pictures with pros, and even some senior pros were surprised they recognized them,” his mom Andrea said.

Thereafter, Camden started playing more recreationally and then competitively with his brother, Connor. Both the brothers had a background in other sports, including baseball, basketball and football.

Competing with His Brother Accelarated Chaffin's Knowledge of the Game

Camden discussed how he and his brother started to watch more videos of the pros playing, and he particularly became intrigued by the fast hands battles and the energy of the game. His mom recalls how, during that year, the brothers watched a ton of instructional videos on YouTube, learning how to improve their game every day.

The pair grew in their skills together, eventually heading back to the US Open to compete. There, in 2023, he and his brother won 4.5 19+ men’s doubles, a memory that Camden still looks back on.

“That was really fun because we had only played local tournaments together before,” Camden said. “At the US Open, we had a big group from our club in Columbus watching us in the gold medal match. I still talk about it a lot.”

“The win with his brother was the big one, and after that things really took off,” Andrea said.

And things really have taken off for Camden since 2023. Camden has seen a series of accolades and accomplishments in the sport since then. He became the youngest male player to win a PPA main draw match at the age of 12. Previously, he was the No. 1-ranked junior in the world.

Mom Deserves Much of the Credit

Camden attributes much of his success to his family and team, with a particular emphasis on his mom, who accompanies him to all tournaments.

“Having my mom there really helps,” Camden said, “She’s at every match.”

“Camden is naturally calm. People often comment on how he carries himself. He has a strong competitive edge but stays composed,” Andrea said.

Both Camden and his mom attribute his on-court composure to a variety of factors, including the fact that he jumped into adult divisions quickly, his coach Mike Wolf, and of course, his big brother. Camden joked that his big brother, despite not playing in a while since he is in music school, still plays pickleball as if he has not lost any time at all.

Camden also said that even though the tournaments can be stressful and competitive, the environment is still great. “Every tournament feels like a big pickleball party,” he said.

Chaffin Keeps School in Balance Despite Long Days and Tough Competition

The days are long for Camden, especially when trying to balance competition with school work, training, and fitness.

“When we’re home, I do schoolwork in the morning, then have an afternoon session—games or drilling,” Camden said. “I go to the chiropractor most days and work out every other evening.”

However, being home is rare. Most weeks, Camden and his mom are traveling for tournaments.

“On tour, it’s different. We try to get ahead on schoolwork because tournament days are long,” Andrea said. “Tuesdays are usually the longest, with matches starting early and going into the evening. It’s a full day of competing, managing energy, and timing meals carefully.”

When asked what he liked to do off the court and outside of the tour, Camden had a quick, smile-filled response.

“So my favorite thing to do is go on vacation,” Camden joked. “We love Disney and the beach. We’re big Disney people. I still watch Disney movies and enjoy being home with the dog.”

“Being home matters because we travel so much,” Andrea said. “We enjoy normal family time when we can.”

As for his plans going forward, juggling high school and pro pickleball, Camden speaks with excitement and enthusiasm.

“I want to be the best I can be,” Camden said. “I want to play pro and be a top player in all three events.” Chaffin is sponsored by PIKKL, Pickle Shack, Pilla, 4rth, UDrippin, and ATP labs. He is coached by Mike and Ashley Wolf from Elite Tennis and Pickleball.