School Districts in Ohio Set to Withdraw from Historic League

The Inter-Valley Conference has been a high school athletic league within the Ohio High School Athletic Association for nearly 60 years.

The IVC has had a longstanding tradition of success since 1968, but the league will soon be disintegrating.

In February, Chris Beaven of the Canton Repository reported that Claymont, Sandy Valley and Tuscarawas Valley are leaving the IVC after the 2027-28 sports season. Those three schools will join Carrollton, Fairless, Marlington, Minerva and Tuslaw to form the Northeast Senate League.

On Friday, seven more school districts, which makes up the entire IVC North Division, announced they are soon withdrawing from the league.

At the conclusion of the 2027-28 school year – East Canton, Malvern, Strasburg, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Newcomerstown, Conotton Valley and Buckeye Trail will leave and form a new league at the beginning of the 2028-29 sports season.

As of May 15, IVC South Division members Garaway, Hiland, Indian Valley and Ridgewood will remain in the league.

In a combined statement, the schools have “united in a shared commitment to the future of our student-athletes, schools and communities.”

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is grounded in a shared vision for long-term success and sustainability,” the statement noted. “Throughout the transition period, all seven schools remain committed to honoring their responsibilities within the Inter-Valley Conference. We will continue to compete with integrity, support one another and represent our communities with pride until the end of the 2027-2028 school year.”

The IVC began in the late 1960s with charter members Malvern, Garaway, Hiland, Indian Valley South, Indian Valley North, Newcomerstown, Ridgewood, Dover St. Joseph and Dennison St. Mary’s.

Schools have come and gone, but with a large impending disbandment, the IVC will be left with an uncertain future.

“This decision reflects our collective desire to ensure the very best experience for our student-athletes,” noted in the IVC North statement. “By coming together, we believe we can create a future that strengthens opportunities, supports competitive balance, reduces travel demands and enhances the overall student experience. We are incredibly grateful for the relationships, rivalries and traditions built within the Inter-Valley Conference. The experiences shared with fellow member schools have had a lasting impact on our student-athletes, coaches, and communities, and we will always value the friendships and respect developed over the years.”

IVC commissioner Don Spinell told Jacob Shondel of The Times-Reporter that it is “a sad day for the conference.”

“It’s unfortunate where we are at as a conference,” Spinell said via The Times-Reporter. “We still have two years together, so it will be making sure we keep a high level of play and great rivalries going.”

Despite an unknown outlook, Spinell hopes that other schools will join the IVC.

“The last time we opened up our conference the only interest we had was for the smaller schools side of our conference,” Spinell added. “We would need bigger schools to join the remaining teams in the IVC.”

The group of schools that are forming a new league will share additional information at a later date.

“Including opportunities for other schools interested in becoming members and the process for submitting intentions to join,” the statement noted.

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