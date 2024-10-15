Trent Dues set to be enshrined in OHSBCA Hall of Fame
Trent Dues, a member of Coldwater High's 1987 baseball state championship team who went on to win more than 600 game as a high school baseball head coach, is being inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) Hall of Fame, it was recently announced.
Dues is currently the head baseball coach at Vandalia-Butler high school and he won his 600th career game last April when his team defeated Greenville.
At Coldwater, in addition to playing for the baseball team, he was an All-State selection at quarterback and a starter on the school's varsity basketball team. He then went on to play baseball at Bowling Green University. He took the hlm at Vandalia-Butler in 1995 and has averaged better than 20 wins per year ever since.
He reached 500 wins in 2017 and this is his second Hall of Fame honor, having been inducted into the Miami Valley Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012.