Oklahoma high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)

High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Oklahoma high school football ahead of Week 9 

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Owasso is No. 1 in our Oklahoma high school football 6A-I rankings.
Week 8 of the 2024 Oklahoma high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its fifth computer rankings of the season in the state.

Remaining in the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A-I computer rankings are the 7-0 Owasso Rams. Coming in at No. 2 are the Bixby Spartans, followed by the Deer Creek Antlers. Muskogee remains the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A-2.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive/SI's latest Oklahoma football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:

CLASS 6A-I

1. Owasso (7-0) 

1.042 pts 

2. Bixby (6-1) 

0.965 pts

3. Deer Creek (6-1) 

0.846 pts

4. Norman (6-1) 

0.784 pts

5. Union (5-2) 

0.763 pts

6. Jenks (4-3) 

0.730 pts

7. Edmond Memorial (5-2) 

0.698 pts

8. Moore (4-3) 

0.639 pts

9. Mustang (5-3) 

0.626 pts

10. Broken Arrow (3-4) 

0.434 pts

Class 6A-I complete rankings

CLASS 6A-2

1. Muskogee (8-0) 

0.895 pts 

2. Choctaw (5-2) 

0.809 pts

3. Putnam City North (6-1) 

0.681 pts

4. Page (5-2) 

0.666 pts

5. Stillwater (5-2) 

0.641 pts

6. Piedmont (5-2) 

0.631 pts

7. Putnam City (5-2) 

0.617 pts

8. Sapulpa (4-3) 

0.466 pts

9. Southmoore (3-4) 

0.410 pts

10. Eisenhower (2-5) 

0.404 pts 

Class 6A-2 complete rankings

CLASS 5A

1. Carl Albert (7-0) 

0.861 pts 

2. McAlester (6-1) 

0.763 pts

3. Del City (6-1) 

0.757 pts

4. Guthrie (6-2) 

0.752 pts

5. MacArthur (8-1) 

0.749 pts

Class 5A complete rankings

CLASS 4A

1. Wagoner (8-0) 

1.064 pts 

2. Blanchard (7-0) 

0.990 pts

3. Tuttle (7-0) 

0.975 pts

4. Elgin (7-0) 

0.925 pts

5. Broken Bow (6-1) 

0.872 pts

Class 4A complete rankings

CLASS 3A

1. Lincoln Christian (7-0) 

1.056 pts 

2. Heritage Hall (6-1) 

0.939 pts

3. Cascia Hall (6-1) 

0.864 pts

4. Plainview (6-1) 

0.816 pts

5. Pauls Valley (5-2) 

0.809 pts

Class 3A complete rankings

CLASS 2A-II

1. Adair (7-0) 

0.901 pts 

2. Stroud (7-0) 

0.895 pts

3. Holdenville (7-0) 

0.864 pts

4. Vian (8-0) 

0.863 pts

5. Colcord (6-1) 

0.798 pts

Class 2A-II complete rankings

CLASS A-II

1. Woodland (7-0) 

0.930 pts 

2. Mangum (7-0) 

0.920 pts

3. Talihina (6-0) 

0.801 pts

4. Thomas-Fay-Custer (6-1) 

0.730 pts

5. Regent Prep (6-1) 

0.721 pts

Class A-II complete rankings

CLASS B-II

1. Weleetka (7-0) 

1.050 pts 

2. Covington-Douglas (7-0) 

0.932 pts

3. Seiling (6-1) 

0.896 pts

4. Okeene (5-1) 

0.827 pts

5. Wilson-Henryetta (5-1) 

0.808 pts

Class B-II complete rankings

CLASS C

1. Tipton (7-0) 

0.919 pts 

2. Welch (8-0) 

0.898 pts

3. Timberlake (7-0) 

0.840 pts

4. Ryan (7-1) 

0.765 pts

5. Tyrone (5-1) 

0.704 pts 

Class C complete rankings

CLASS 2A-I

1. Metro Christian (7-0) 

0.967 pts 

2. Washington (7-0) 

0.899 pts

3. Millwood (5-1) 

0.788 pts

4. Jones (5-2) 

0.780 pts

5. Oklahoma Christian (5-2) 

0.729 pts

Class 2A-I complete rankings

CLASS A-I

1. Hooker (6-1) 

0.909 pts 

2. Rejoice Christian (6-1) 

0.900 pts

3. Walters (7-1) 

0.812 pts

4. Fairview (6-1) 

0.805 pts

5. Christian Heritage (5-2) 

0.793 pts 

Class A-I complete rankings

CLASS B-I

1. Laverne (6-1) 

0.913 pts 

2. Dewar (6-1) 

0.899 pts

3. Empire (7-0) 

0.858 pts

4. Turpin (5-1) 

0.849 pts

5. Caddo (6-1) 

0.835 pts

Class B-I complete rankings

8-MAN

1. Destiny Christian (3-0) 

0.838 pts 

2. Claremore Christian (6-1) 

0.746 pts

3. Oklahoma School for the Deaf (4-1) 

0.588 pts

4. Cross Christian Academy (1-1) 

0.563 pts

5. Life Christian (1-6) 

0.157 pts 

8-man complete rankings

