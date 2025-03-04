Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: 2025 brackets, quarterfinals, schedule, scores

High School

The Oklahoma high school boys basketball state tournaments tip off this week.
Here are the 2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school boys basketball playoffs state tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the 2A, A and B state championships.

OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 2A BOYS

Quarterfinals

Dale vs. Cashion

Thursday, March 6

9 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

Fairland vs. Hartshorne

Thursday, March 6

10:30 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

Pocola vs. Riverside

Thursday, March 6

1:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Rejoice Christian vs. Hooker

Thursday, March 6

noon

at Fairgrounds 

CLASS A BOYS

Quarterfinals

Okarche vs. Texhoma

Tuesday, March 4

9 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

Rattan vs. Sterling

Tuesday, March 4

10:30 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

Cyril vs. Caddo

Tuesday, March 4

1:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Summit Christian vs. Okay

Tuesday, March 4

noon

at Fairgrounds

CLASS B BOYS

Quarterfinals

Calumet vs. Duke

Wednesday, March 5

9 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

Braggs vs. Dover

Wednesday, March 5

10:30 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

Hammon vs. Wilson (Henryetta)

Wednesday, March 5

1:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Deer Creek-Lamont vs. Stuart

Wednesday, March 5

noon

at Fairgrounds

