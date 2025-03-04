Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school boys basketball state tournaments: 2025 brackets, quarterfinals, schedule, scores
It's playoffs season in Oklahoma high school boys basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school boys basketball playoffs state tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the 2A, A and B state championships.
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 2A BOYS
Quarterfinals
Dale vs. Cashion
Thursday, March 6
9 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
Fairland vs. Hartshorne
Thursday, March 6
10:30 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
Pocola vs. Riverside
Thursday, March 6
1:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Rejoice Christian vs. Hooker
Thursday, March 6
noon
at Fairgrounds
CLASS A BOYS
Quarterfinals
Okarche vs. Texhoma
Tuesday, March 4
9 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
Rattan vs. Sterling
Tuesday, March 4
10:30 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
Cyril vs. Caddo
Tuesday, March 4
1:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Summit Christian vs. Okay
Tuesday, March 4
noon
at Fairgrounds
CLASS B BOYS
Quarterfinals
Calumet vs. Duke
Wednesday, March 5
9 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
Braggs vs. Dover
Wednesday, March 5
10:30 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
Hammon vs. Wilson (Henryetta)
Wednesday, March 5
1:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Deer Creek-Lamont vs. Stuart
Wednesday, March 5
noon
at Fairgrounds
