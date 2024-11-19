High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times (state quarterfinals)

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue this week with the state quarterfinals in every class.
The Oklahoma high school football playoffs kicked off last week, and now it's time for Round 2 — the state quarterfinals.

Stick with High School on SI for complete coverage of the 2024 OSSAA football playoffs.

OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS

CLASS 2A-I

Quarterfinals

Millwood vs. Chandler

7 p.m. Friday

Kingston vs. Marlow

7 p.m. Friday

Washington vs. Kiefer

7 p.m. Friday

Jones vs. Metro Christian

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2A-II

Quarterfinals

Stroud vs. Salina

7 p.m. Friday

Adair vs. Davis

7 p.m. Friday

Holdenville vs. Colcord

7 p.m. Friday

Vian vs. Beggs

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

Heritage Hall vs. Holland Hall

7 p.m. Friday

Lincoln Christian vs. Pauls Valley

7 p.m. Friday

Sulphur vs. Idabel

7 p.m. Friday

Checotah vs. Bristow

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals

Elgin vs. Sallisaw

7 p.m. Friday

Wagoner vs. Clinton

7 p.m. Friday

Tuttle vs. Hilldale

7 p.m. Friday

Ada vs. Bethany

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A

Quarterfinals

Newcastle vs. Pryor

7 p.m. Friday

BT Washington vs. Guthrie

7 p.m. Friday

Carl Albert vs. Claremore

7 p.m. Friday

Del City vs. Bishop McGuinness

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS A-I 

Quarterfinals

Hooker vs. Pocola

7 p.m. Friday

Pawnee vs. Cashion

7 p.m. Friday

Christian Heritage vs. Pawhuska

7 p.m. Friday

Rejoice Christian vs. Fairview

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS A-II

Quarterfinals

Thomas-Fay-Custer vs. Hominy

7 p.m. Friday

Talihina vs. Texhoma/Goodwell

7 p.m. Friday

Ringling vs. Regent Prep

7 p.m. Friday

Woodland vs. Konawa

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS B-I

Quarterfinals

Laverne vs. Caddo

7 p.m. Friday

Yale vs. Garber

7 p.m. Friday

Hollis vs. Drumright

7 p.m. Friday

Dewar vs. Turpin

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS B-II

Quarterfinals

Seiling vs. Cherokee

7 p.m. Friday

Covington-Douglas vs. Shattuck

7 p.m. Friday

Weleetka vs. Waukomis

7 p.m. Friday

Wilson (Henryetta) vs. Okeene

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS C

Quarterfinals

Timberlake vs. Paoli

7 p.m. Friday

Medford vs. Ryan

7 p.m. Friday

Tipton vs. Welch

7 p.m. Friday

Maysville vs. Tyrone

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 6A-I

Quarterfinals

Bixby vs. Norman North

7 p.m. Friday

Norman vs. Edmond Memorial

7 p.m. Friday

Owasso vs. Deer Creek

7 p.m. Friday

Union vs. Jenks

7 p.m. Friday

CLASS 6A-II 

Quarterfinals

Choctaw vs. Sapulpa

7 p.m. Friday

Piedmont vs. Sand Springs

7 p.m. Friday

Muskogee vs. Putnam City

7 p.m. Friday

Putnam City North vs. Stillwater

7 p.m. Friday

