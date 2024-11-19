Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times (state quarterfinals)
The Oklahoma high school football playoffs kicked off last week, and now it's time for Round 2 — the state quarterfinals.
Stick with High School on SI for complete coverage of the 2024 OSSAA football playoffs.
2024 Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets
Here are the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every OSSAA classification:
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS
CLASS 2A-I
Quarterfinals
Millwood vs. Chandler
7 p.m. Friday
Kingston vs. Marlow
7 p.m. Friday
Washington vs. Kiefer
7 p.m. Friday
Jones vs. Metro Christian
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2A-II
Quarterfinals
Stroud vs. Salina
7 p.m. Friday
Adair vs. Davis
7 p.m. Friday
Holdenville vs. Colcord
7 p.m. Friday
Vian vs. Beggs
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
Heritage Hall vs. Holland Hall
7 p.m. Friday
Lincoln Christian vs. Pauls Valley
7 p.m. Friday
Sulphur vs. Idabel
7 p.m. Friday
Checotah vs. Bristow
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals
Elgin vs. Sallisaw
7 p.m. Friday
Wagoner vs. Clinton
7 p.m. Friday
Tuttle vs. Hilldale
7 p.m. Friday
Ada vs. Bethany
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals
Newcastle vs. Pryor
7 p.m. Friday
BT Washington vs. Guthrie
7 p.m. Friday
Carl Albert vs. Claremore
7 p.m. Friday
Del City vs. Bishop McGuinness
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS A-I
Quarterfinals
Hooker vs. Pocola
7 p.m. Friday
Pawnee vs. Cashion
7 p.m. Friday
Christian Heritage vs. Pawhuska
7 p.m. Friday
Rejoice Christian vs. Fairview
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS A-II
Quarterfinals
Thomas-Fay-Custer vs. Hominy
7 p.m. Friday
Talihina vs. Texhoma/Goodwell
7 p.m. Friday
Ringling vs. Regent Prep
7 p.m. Friday
Woodland vs. Konawa
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS B-I
Quarterfinals
Laverne vs. Caddo
7 p.m. Friday
Yale vs. Garber
7 p.m. Friday
Hollis vs. Drumright
7 p.m. Friday
Dewar vs. Turpin
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS B-II
Quarterfinals
Seiling vs. Cherokee
7 p.m. Friday
Covington-Douglas vs. Shattuck
7 p.m. Friday
Weleetka vs. Waukomis
7 p.m. Friday
Wilson (Henryetta) vs. Okeene
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS C
Quarterfinals
Timberlake vs. Paoli
7 p.m. Friday
Medford vs. Ryan
7 p.m. Friday
Tipton vs. Welch
7 p.m. Friday
Maysville vs. Tyrone
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 6A-I
Quarterfinals
Bixby vs. Norman North
7 p.m. Friday
Norman vs. Edmond Memorial
7 p.m. Friday
Owasso vs. Deer Creek
7 p.m. Friday
Union vs. Jenks
7 p.m. Friday
CLASS 6A-II
Quarterfinals
Choctaw vs. Sapulpa
7 p.m. Friday
Piedmont vs. Sand Springs
7 p.m. Friday
Muskogee vs. Putnam City
7 p.m. Friday
Putnam City North vs. Stillwater
7 p.m. Friday
