Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinals, schedule, game times, scores

Here are all the 2024 Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets entering the third round — the state semifinals

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Oklahoma high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals.
The Oklahoma high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it's time for Round 3 — the state semifinals.

Stick with High School on SI for complete coverage of the 2024 OSSAA football playoffs.

2024 Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets

Here are the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every OSSAA classification:

OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS

CLASS 2A-I

Semifinals

Millwood vs. Marlow

7 p.m. Friday (Noble)

Washington vs. Metro Christian

7 p.m. Friday (Harrah)

CLASS 2A-II

Semifinals

Stroud vs. Davis

1 p.m. Friday (Noble)

Colcord vs. Vian

7 p.m. Friday (Wagoner)

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Heritage Hall vs. Lincoln Christian

7 p.m. Friday (Prague HS)

Sulphur vs. Checotah

7 p.m. Friday (Moore HS)

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Elgin vs. Wagoner

7 p.m. Friday (East Central Univ)

Tuttle vs. Bethany

7 p.m. Friday (Yukon HS)

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Newcastle vs. Guthrie

7 p.m. Friday (Putnam City)

Carl Albert vs. Del City

7 p.m. Friday (Putnam City North)

CLASS A-I 

Semifinals

Hooker vs. Pawnee

7 p.m. Friday (Northwestern Univ)

Christian Heritage vs. Rejoice Christian

7 p.m. Friday (Beggs)

CLASS A-II

Semifinals

Thomas-Fay-Custer vs. Talihina

7 p.m. Friday (Harrah HS)

Regent Prep vs. Woodland

7 p.m. Friday (Catoosa)

CLASS B-I

Semifinals

Laverne vs. Garber

7 p.m. Friday (Northwestern Univ)

Hollis vs. Dewar

7 p.m. Friday (Alex HS)

CLASS B-II

Semifinals

Seiling vs. Covington-Douglas

7 p.m. Friday (Cashion)

Weleetka vs. Wilson (Henryetta)

7 p.m. Friday (Drumright)

CLASS C

Semifinals

Timberlake vs. Ryan

7 p.m. Friday (Western Heights)

Tipton vs. Tyrone

7 p.m. Friday (Woodward)

CLASS 6A-I

Semifinals

Bixby vs. Edmond Memorial

7 p.m. Friday (Claremore HS)

Owasso vs. Jenks

1 p.m. Friday (Claremore HS)

CLASS 6A-II 

Semifinals

Choctaw vs. Sand Springs

1 p.m. Friday (Wagoner HS)

Muskogee vs. Stillwater

7 p.m. Friday (Catoosa HS)

