Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinals, schedule, game times, scores
The Oklahoma high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it's time for Round 3 — the state semifinals.
Stick with High School on SI for complete coverage of the 2024 OSSAA football playoffs.
2024 Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets
Here are the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every OSSAA classification:
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS
CLASS 2A-I
Semifinals
Millwood vs. Marlow
7 p.m. Friday (Noble)
Washington vs. Metro Christian
7 p.m. Friday (Harrah)
CLASS 2A-II
Semifinals
Stroud vs. Davis
1 p.m. Friday (Noble)
Colcord vs. Vian
7 p.m. Friday (Wagoner)
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Heritage Hall vs. Lincoln Christian
7 p.m. Friday (Prague HS)
Sulphur vs. Checotah
7 p.m. Friday (Moore HS)
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Elgin vs. Wagoner
7 p.m. Friday (East Central Univ)
Tuttle vs. Bethany
7 p.m. Friday (Yukon HS)
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Newcastle vs. Guthrie
7 p.m. Friday (Putnam City)
Carl Albert vs. Del City
7 p.m. Friday (Putnam City North)
CLASS A-I
Semifinals
Hooker vs. Pawnee
7 p.m. Friday (Northwestern Univ)
Christian Heritage vs. Rejoice Christian
7 p.m. Friday (Beggs)
CLASS A-II
Semifinals
Thomas-Fay-Custer vs. Talihina
7 p.m. Friday (Harrah HS)
Regent Prep vs. Woodland
7 p.m. Friday (Catoosa)
CLASS B-I
Semifinals
Laverne vs. Garber
7 p.m. Friday (Northwestern Univ)
Hollis vs. Dewar
7 p.m. Friday (Alex HS)
CLASS B-II
Semifinals
Seiling vs. Covington-Douglas
7 p.m. Friday (Cashion)
Weleetka vs. Wilson (Henryetta)
7 p.m. Friday (Drumright)
CLASS C
Semifinals
Timberlake vs. Ryan
7 p.m. Friday (Western Heights)
Tipton vs. Tyrone
7 p.m. Friday (Woodward)
CLASS 6A-I
Semifinals
Bixby vs. Edmond Memorial
7 p.m. Friday (Claremore HS)
Owasso vs. Jenks
1 p.m. Friday (Claremore HS)
CLASS 6A-II
Semifinals
Choctaw vs. Sand Springs
1 p.m. Friday (Wagoner HS)
Muskogee vs. Stillwater
7 p.m. Friday (Catoosa HS)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App