Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football state championships: matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets (12/11/2024)

Here is the schedule for this week's 2024 Oklahoma high school football state championship games

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Oklahoma high school football season wraps up this weekend with six more state championship games.
The Oklahoma high school football playoffs are nearing the end, with six state championship games taking place last week and six more scheduled for this week.

2024 Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets

Here are the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every OSSAA classification yet to be completed:

OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS

CLASS 4A

State championship game

Elgin vs. Tuttle

Saturday, Dec. 14

1 p.m.

University of Central Oklahoma

CLASS 5A

State championship game

Guthrie vs. Carl Albert

Saturday, Dec. 14

7 p.m.

University of Central Oklahoma

CLASS A-I 

State championship game

Hooker vs. Rejoice Christian

Friday, Dec. 13

1 p.m.

University of Central Oklahoma

CLASS A-II

State championship game

Talihina vs. Woodland

Friday, Dec. 13

7 p.m.

University of Central Oklahoma

CLASS B-II

State championship game

Seiling vs. Weleetka

Thursday, Dec. 12

7 p.m.

University of Central Oklahoma

CLASS C

State championship game

Timberlake vs. Tipton

Thursday, Dec. 12

1 p.m.

University of Central Oklahoma

