Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football state championships: matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets (12/11/2024)
The Oklahoma high school football playoffs are nearing the end, with six state championship games taking place last week and six more scheduled for this week.
2024 Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets
Here are the Oklahoma high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every OSSAA classification yet to be completed:
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS — 2024 BRACKETS
CLASS 4A
State championship game
Elgin vs. Tuttle
Saturday, Dec. 14
1 p.m.
University of Central Oklahoma
CLASS 5A
State championship game
Guthrie vs. Carl Albert
Saturday, Dec. 14
7 p.m.
University of Central Oklahoma
CLASS A-I
State championship game
Hooker vs. Rejoice Christian
Friday, Dec. 13
1 p.m.
University of Central Oklahoma
CLASS A-II
State championship game
Talihina vs. Woodland
Friday, Dec. 13
7 p.m.
University of Central Oklahoma
CLASS B-II
State championship game
Seiling vs. Weleetka
Thursday, Dec. 12
7 p.m.
University of Central Oklahoma
CLASS C
State championship game
Timberlake vs. Tipton
Thursday, Dec. 12
1 p.m.
University of Central Oklahoma
