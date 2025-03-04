High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: 2025 brackets, quarterfinals, schedule, scores

The Oklahoma high school girls basketball state tournaments tip off this week.
It's playoffs season in Oklahoma high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.

Here are the 2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball playoffs state tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the 2A, A and B state championships.

OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Dale vs. Merritt

Thursday, March 6

4:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Oklahoma Bible AC vs. Latta

Thursday, March 6

6 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Okemah vs. Pocola

Thursday, March 6

9 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Howe vs. Hartshorne

Thursday, March 6

7:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

CLASS A GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Seiling vs. Canute

Tuesday, March 4

4:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Caddo vs. Allen

Tuesday, March 4

6 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Quinton vs. Cyril

Tuesday, March 4

9 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Okarche vs. Amber-Pocasset

Tuesday, March 4

7:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

CLASS B GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Hammon vs. Leedey

Wednesday, March 5 

4:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Whitesboro vs. Kiowa

Wednesday, March 5

6 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Arnett vs. Smithville

Wednesday, March 5

9 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Chattanooga vs. Lookeba-Sickles

Wednesday, March 5

7:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

