Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: 2025 brackets, quarterfinals, schedule, scores
It's playoffs season in Oklahoma high school girls basketball, and High School on SI has you covered.
Here are the 2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball playoffs state tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the 2A, A and B state championships.
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Dale vs. Merritt
Thursday, March 6
4:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Oklahoma Bible AC vs. Latta
Thursday, March 6
6 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Okemah vs. Pocola
Thursday, March 6
9 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Howe vs. Hartshorne
Thursday, March 6
7:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
CLASS A GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Seiling vs. Canute
Tuesday, March 4
4:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Caddo vs. Allen
Tuesday, March 4
6 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Quinton vs. Cyril
Tuesday, March 4
9 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Okarche vs. Amber-Pocasset
Tuesday, March 4
7:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
CLASS B GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Hammon vs. Leedey
Wednesday, March 5
4:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Whitesboro vs. Kiowa
Wednesday, March 5
6 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Arnett vs. Smithville
Wednesday, March 5
9 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Chattanooga vs. Lookeba-Sickles
Wednesday, March 5
7:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App