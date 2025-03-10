Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: 2025 brackets, quarterfinals, schedule, scores
Here are the 2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball playoffs state tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A state championships.
OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Washington vs. Roland
Thursday, March 13
4:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Keys vs. Alva
Thursday, March 13
6 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Adair vs. Community Christian
Thursday, March 13
9 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Anadarko vs. Sequoyah (Tahlequah)
Thursday, March 13
7:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Lincoln Christian vs. Madill
Wednesday, March 12
9 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Kingfisher vs. Locust Grove
Wednesday, March 12
7:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Fort Gibson vs. Newcastle
Wednesday, March 12
4:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Bethany vs. Douglass
Wednesday, March 12
6 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Quarterfinals
El Reno vs. Durant
Monday, March 10
noon
at Fairgrounds
Coweta vs. Classen SAS
Monday, March 10
1:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Carl Albert vs. Bishop Kelley
Monday, March 10
10:30 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
B.T. Washington vs. Del City
Monday, March 10
9 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Quarterfinals
PC North vs. Sapulpa
Tuesday, March 11
noon
at Fairgrounds
Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial
Tuesday, March 11
1:30 p.m.
at Fairgrounds
Norman vs. Union
Tuesday, March 11
9 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
Bixby vs. Mustang
Tuesday, March 11
10:30 a.m.
at Fairgrounds
