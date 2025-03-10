High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: 2025 brackets, quarterfinals, schedule, scores

Here are the 2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball playoffs tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A state championships

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

State champions will be crowned this week in 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A Oklahoma high school girls basketball.
Here are the 2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school girls basketball playoffs state tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A state championships.

OKLAHOMA (OSSAA) HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS — 2025 BRACKETS

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Washington vs. Roland

Thursday, March 13

4:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Keys vs. Alva

Thursday, March 13

6 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Adair vs. Community Christian

Thursday, March 13

9 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Anadarko vs. Sequoyah (Tahlequah)

Thursday, March 13

7:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Lincoln Christian vs. Madill

Wednesday, March 12

9 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Kingfisher vs. Locust Grove

Wednesday, March 12

7:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Fort Gibson vs. Newcastle

Wednesday, March 12

4:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Bethany vs. Douglass

Wednesday, March 12

6 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Quarterfinals

El Reno vs. Durant

Monday, March 10

noon

at Fairgrounds

Coweta vs. Classen SAS

Monday, March 10

1:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Carl Albert vs. Bishop Kelley

Monday, March 10

10:30 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

B.T. Washington vs. Del City

Monday, March 10

9 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Quarterfinals

PC North vs. Sapulpa

Tuesday, March 11

noon

at Fairgrounds

Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Memorial

Tuesday, March 11

1:30 p.m.

at Fairgrounds

Norman vs. Union

Tuesday, March 11

9 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

Bixby vs. Mustang

Tuesday, March 11

10:30 a.m.

at Fairgrounds

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
