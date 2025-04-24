Oklahoma Sooners baseball commit fans 21 in no-hit performance
Tuttle pitcher Hunter Watson was completely un-hittable in his start against Bridge Creek, in Oklahoma high school baseball action, on April 21, as he struck out 21 batters in a seven inning, no-hit effort, which his team won, 10-1.
Watson, who is committed to the University of Oklahoma, struck out the side in order in five of the seven innings, allowing his only walk in the second. In the fourth, Ethan Taylor was the only Bridge Creek player to put the ball in play against Watson when he hit an infield grounder and went to second on a two base error. Taylor then came around to score on back-to-back passed balls.
Every player in the Bridge Creek lineup struck-out at least twice as Watson mowed them down with 108 pitches.
Jett McCoy paced the Tuttle offense with two hits in four trips, driving in two and scoring a run in the win. Dakota Mallory went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI.
The contest was the first game of a double-header and the Tigers won the second game, 11-1. They are now 24-6 this season.