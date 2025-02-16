Stillwater Stuns Edmond North in Thrilling Oklahoma 6A Dual Meet State Final Comeback
We’d like to give a little brief on the recent history of the rivalry between No. 15 Stillwater and No. 16 Edmond North before we jump into Saturday night’s exciting 6A Dual Meet State Final at Tulsa Union High School in Oklahoma. Stillwater won the 2022 and 2023 championships with the latter being over Edmond North. Last year, Edmond North won the whole thing and easily defeated Stillwater in the semifinals, 51-13.
At the Walsh Ironman in early December of 2024, Stillwater finished ahead of Edmond North. At the COAC Tournament in Mid-January of this season, the Siberian Huskies came out ahead in the team race by ten points. A week later at the Yukon Jay Hancock Memorial, the Pioneers finished ahead of North by 21.5 points.
At December’s National Hall of Fame Duals, the two squads were in opposite pools and never met. They both lost matches to No. 14 Massillon Perry of Ohio. Stillwater lost 33-26, while Edmond North only came up short by one, 30-29. So, this Saturday encounter would be the first time these two powerhouses greeted each other in a dual setting.
Both squads have five nationally ranked wrestlers each, with both rosters also containing multiple wrestlers right on the periphery of national recognition. This kind of concentration of talent looked like it would lead to a close count on the team score when the last points were tallied.
Edmond North opened on fire with a lightning-quick pin and a rapid technical fall. The dual started with the big boys up top and Landen Williams ended the 285lb bout in 23 seconds when he stuck Ethene Burns with a headlock off the whistle.
No. 8 Turner Ross mowed down Nathan Phillips with an 18-1 tech at 106lbs and with it, an 11-0 lead for the Huskies.
No. 2 Ignacio Villasenor achieved a quick takedown then ran an armbar straight to the back to plant Cale Richardson in 57 seconds at 113 for Stillwater’s first points. No. 20 Aydan Thomas won a tight one, 1-0, at 120 over Jake Goodin to tack on a few more points and bring the Pioneers a little closer, 11-9.
No. 29 Devon Miller got North back in the win column with a 5-3 decision of Eric Casula at 126lbs to grow his squads’ edge to five, 14-9. At 132, Stillwater’s Stockton Allen, who has spent some time in our national rankings, lost a major decision while pushing to put more points on the board when Tommy Baker got a late takedown to make the final score 13-7.
No. 29 Tommy Verrette came out at 138 with the Huskies up 14-12. He along with Garrison Sartain at 144 would pick up wins to add to that count. Verrette’s was a 4-2 decision of Julio Aguirre. Sartain blanked Gabriel Aguirre, 4-0, and walked off the mat with his team out front, 20-12.
At 150lbs, the Pioneer’s Jaedan Adams would face Will Deutschlander in a match whose tight 2-1 score showed this one could go either way. The Huskies thought this was a win in the bank after watching Deutschlander upset Broken Arrow’s Jake Miller (No. 26 at 144), 4-2, in the semis. But, on this occasion it went Stillwater’s way as Adams was the grappler with the upset and hand raised at the end to cut their deficit to five, 20-15.
A high-powered bout was lined up for 157 with No. 6 Joseph Jeter taking the mat for the Huskies to tangle with No. 7 Ishmael Guerrero. According to our records, Jeter holds a 2-0 advantage in matches with Guerrero, winning last year’s 6A individual state final, 7-3, and this year’s COAC final, 6-1.
So, when Guerrero started this one out with a takedown, one was left to wonder if this outcome would be different. Jeter didn’t waste much time in reversing his position by hitting Guerrero with a Peterson and then eventually came out front and wrapped up the head for the fall at the 1:38 mark of the first period.
No. 3 Kody Routledge kept the Edmond North fans gleeful when he disposed of Jaxon McKinzie in 38 seconds at 165 with a toss straight to the back to grow the Husky lead to 32-15.
There were three bouts left on the docket and even an amateur mathematician could tell you Stillwater needed three pins to win, anything less would result in a tie or a loss.
There are no guarantees in sports. So, even with two nationally ranked wrestlers amongst Stillwater’s final three, one could not assume the sixes would come as needed.
When Jakoby Petree decked Greyson Swibold 24 seconds into the middle frame at 175, 2:24, the hardest part of the equation was solved for the Pioneers.
World Silver Medalist and former World Champion, Ladarion Lockett (No. 2 at 175) made the move up to 190 for Stillwater and was on the attack from the outset with Kaden Collins, eventually securing that fall with two seconds left on the clock in the first, 1:58.
National honorable mention at 190lbs, Ethan Teague, was tasked with moving up a weight and brining home a state championship with a pin. Teague decided he would not allow the drama to drag on for long as he made quick work of Maddox Gregg at 215lbs with the night’s quickest ending, turning the lights out on Edmond North in 16 seconds with a takedown that was followed with a quick half while the leg was scooped to gain the fall and give the Pioneers the 33-32 victory.
Stillwater beat Piedmont, 59-17, in the quarterfinals and Sand Springs, 46-24, in the semifinals. Edmond North’s quarterfinal foe, Mustang, fell 69-4. The Huskies gave Broken Arrow a 50-16 semifinal loss.
The other division winners were not involved in any nailbiters like this one. The 5A glory was claimed by Chickasha, 62-6, over Claremore. Chickasha’s closest match was a quarterfinal 55-11 outcome with MacArthur. They downed Guthrie, 64-4, in the semis.
Tuttle locked down the 4A crown with a 50-24 win versus Bristow. This was preceded by a 61-13 semi win against Ft. Gibson and a 79-0 rout of Vinita in the quarters. Blackwell won the 3A title with a 53-18 domination of Marlow. Hinton went down, 64-8, in the semifinals, and Cascia Hall was handled 59-18 in the quarters.
6A - STILLWATER
Match #1 Quarterfinal
STILLWATER defeated PIEDMONT 59-17
190 - Ethan Teague (STILLWATER) over Miguel Mercado (PIEDMONT) Fall 0:32
215 - Jackson Blackburn (PIEDMONT) over Ethene Burns (STILLWATER) Fall 1:23
285 - Jesse Knapp (PIEDMONT) over Daniel Hornbeck (STILLWATER) Fall 3:48
106 - Blake Thomas (PIEDMONT) over Nathan Phillips (STILLWATER) TF 21-6
113 - Ignacio Villasenor (STILLWATER) over Jace Haddon (PIEDMONT) Fall 1:07
120 - Aydan Thomas (STILLWATER) over Adam Martinez (PIEDMONT) Fall 0:58
126 - Eric Casula (STILLWATER) over Brody Heusel (PIEDMONT) Dec 7-1
132 - Stockton Allen (STILLWATER) over Jack Adams (PIEDMONT) Fall 1:18
138 - Julio Aguirre (STILLWATER) over Hayden Coxsey (PIEDMONT) Fall 0:38
144 - Gabriel Aguirre (STILLWATER) over Ethan Applebee (PIEDMONT) Dec 4-0
150 - Jaedan Adams (STILLWATER) over Jayden Fuston (PIEDMONT) Fall 5:32
157 - Ishmael Guerrero (STILLWATER) over Dylan Watkins (PIEDMONT) Fall 0:37
165 - Jakoby Petree (STILLWATER) over Ian Mitchell (PIEDMONT) TF 15-0
175 - LaDarion Lockett (STILLWATER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 Semifinal
STILLWATER defeated SAND SPRINGS 46-24
106 - Griffin Sensintaffar (SAND SPRINGS) over Nathan Phillips (STILLWATER) TF 21-5
113 - Ignacio Villasenor (STILLWATER) over Ayreson Reiss (SAND SPRINGS) Fall 0:34
120 - Aydan Thomas (STILLWATER) over Nathan Feather (SAND SPRINGS) Fall 1:36
126 - Eric Casula (STILLWATER) over David Ritchey (SAND SPRINGS) Dec 3-1
132 - Stockton Allen (STILLWATER) over kaden pope (SAND SPRINGS) SV-1 13-10
138 - Julio Aguirre (STILLWATER) over Hunter Spencer (SAND SPRINGS) Fall 2:31
144 - Kasen L Mcafferey (SAND SPRINGS) over Wiley Wilson (STILLWATER) Dec 7-1
150 - Jaedan Adams (STILLWATER) over Preston Reyna (SAND SPRINGS) Fall 3:20
157 - Ishmael Guerrero (STILLWATER) over Jaxon Grigsby (SAND SPRINGS) TF 17-0
165 - Isaac Sensintaffar (SAND SPRINGS) over Jaxon McKinzie (STILLWATER) Fall 1:47
175 - LaDarion Lockett (STILLWATER) over Peyton Callis (SAND SPRINGS) TF 18-1
190 - Ethan Teague (STILLWATER) over Devin McColloch (SAND SPRINGS) Fall 0:47
215 - Jaxon Trotter (SAND SPRINGS) over Ethene Burns (STILLWATER) Maj 10-2
285 - Jaden Allen (SAND SPRINGS) over Jacob Mohler (STILLWATER) Fall 3:23
Match #3 1st Place Match
STILLWATER defeated EDMOND NORTH 33-32
285 - Landon Williams (EDMOND NORTH) over Ethene Burns (STILLWATER) Fall 0:23
106 - Turner Ross (EDMOND NORTH) over Nathan Phillips (STILLWATER) TF 18-1
113 - Ignacio Villasenor (STILLWATER) over Cale Richardson (EDMOND NORTH) Fall 0:57
120 - Aydan Thomas (STILLWATER) over Jake Goodin (EDMOND NORTH) Dec 1-0
126 - Devon Miller (EDMOND NORTH) over Eric Casula (STILLWATER) Dec 5-3
132 - Stockton Allen (STILLWATER) over Tommy Baker (EDMOND NORTH) Dec 13-7
138 - Tommy Verrette (EDMOND NORTH) over Julio Aguirre (STILLWATER) Dec 4-2
144 - Garrison Sartain (EDMOND NORTH) over Gabriel Aguirre (STILLWATER) Dec 4-0
150 - Jaedan Adams (STILLWATER) over Will Deutschlander (EDMOND NORTH) Dec 2-1
157 - Joseph Jeter (EDMOND NORTH) over Ishmael Guerrero (STILLWATER) Fall 1:38
165 - Kody Routledge (EDMOND NORTH) over Jaxon McKinzie (STILLWATER) Fall 0:38
175 - Jakoby Petree (STILLWATER) over Greyson Swibold (EDMOND NORTH) Fall 2:24
190 - LaDarion Lockett (STILLWATER) over Kaden Collins (EDMOND NORTH) Fall 1:58
215 - Ethan Teague (STILLWATER) over Maddox Gregg (EDMOND NORTH) Fall 0:16
6A - EDMOND NORTH
Match #1 Quarterfinal
EDMOND NORTH defeated MUSTANG 69-4
106 - Turner Ross (EDMOND NORTH) over Elliot Carter (MUSTANG) Fall 1:12
113 - Cale Richardson (EDMOND NORTH) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Jake Goodin (EDMOND NORTH) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Devon Miller (EDMOND NORTH) over Trusten Douglas (MUSTANG) TF 18-3
132 - Madden Skidmore (EDMOND NORTH) over Jace Reed (MUSTANG) TF 20-3
138 - Tommy Verrette (EDMOND NORTH) over Hank Bullard (MUSTANG) Fall 1:19
144 - Garrison Sartain (EDMOND NORTH) over James Anderson (MUSTANG) Dec 8-5
150 - Will Deutschlander (EDMOND NORTH) over Jaren Peterson (MUSTANG) Fall 1:24
157 - Joseph Jeter (EDMOND NORTH) over Hudson Graham (MUSTANG) Fall 0:23
165 - Greyson Swibold (EDMOND NORTH) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
175 - Nate Pritz (MUSTANG) over Brayden Hock (EDMOND NORTH) Maj 17-7
190 - Kody Routledge (EDMOND NORTH) over Daegan Reyes (MUSTANG) TF 20-4
215 - Maddox Gregg (EDMOND NORTH) over Max Baca (MUSTANG) Dec 8-4
285 - Landon Williams (EDMOND NORTH) over Julio Vera (MUSTANG) Fall 0:43
Match #2 Semifinal
EDMOND NORTH defeated BROKEN ARROW 50-16
215 - Kole Lamont (BROKEN ARROW) over Maddox Gregg (EDMOND NORTH) Maj 14-3
285 - Gunner Wilson (BROKEN ARROW) over Landon Williams (EDMOND NORTH) Fall 0:59
106 - Turner Ross (EDMOND NORTH) over Davian McConnell (BROKEN ARROW) TF 18-1
113 - Rudy Rojas (BROKEN ARROW) over Cale Richardson (EDMOND NORTH) Dec 7-3
120 - Jake Goodin (EDMOND NORTH) over Jett Autry (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 0:12
126 - Devon Miller (EDMOND NORTH) over Hudson Beckley (BROKEN ARROW) Maj 12-3
132 - Madden Skidmore (EDMOND NORTH) over Bradley Lazzerini (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 1:39
138 - Tommy Verrette (EDMOND NORTH) over Evan Notley (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 0:56
144 - Garrison Sartain (EDMOND NORTH) over Diesel Pedersen (BROKEN ARROW) Dec 4-1
150 - Will Deutschlander (EDMOND NORTH) over Jake Miller (BROKEN ARROW) Dec 4-2
157 - Joseph Jeter (EDMOND NORTH) over Colton Barlow (BROKEN ARROW) TF 20-2
165 - Warren Franklin (BROKEN ARROW) over Greyson Swibold (EDMOND NORTH) Dec 4-0
175 - Kody Routledge (EDMOND NORTH) over Blake Velotta (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 1:11
190 - Brayden Hock (EDMOND NORTH) over Darren Handkins (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 2:16
5A 1st Place Match
CHICKASHA defeated CLAREMORE 62-6
106 - Jaxon Randle (CHICKASHA) over Tristan Peters (CLAREMORE) Fall 1:47
113 - Cash Bratt (CHICKASHA) over Andrew Hancock (CLAREMORE) Dec 4-0
120 - Canaan Brummett (CHICKASHA) over Mason Gillispie (CLAREMORE) Dec 13-9
126 - Noah Knight (CHICKASHA) over Maddox Jackson (CLAREMORE) Fall 4:43
132 - Jarrett Patty (CHICKASHA) over Alex Llanas (CLAREMORE) Maj 14-0
138 - Colby Longanacre (CHICKASHA) over Gunner Murray (CLAREMORE) Dec 5-2
144 - Clint Longanacre (CHICKASHA) over Michael Robertson (CLAREMORE) Maj 11-1
150 - Dylan Bratt (CHICKASHA) over Alex Miller (CLAREMORE) Fall 1:26
157 - Cole Beier (CHICKASHA) over Hayden Lee (CLAREMORE) Fall 5:03
165 - Cooper Zickefoose (CLAREMORE) over Cache Wilson (CHICKASHA) Fall 2:40
175 - Jayden Thomas (CHICKASHA) over Mycka Duncan (CLAREMORE) Fall 2:59
190 - Tyren Alexander (CHICKASHA) over Xavier Duncan (CLAREMORE) Fall 0:50
215 - Ayden Benitez (CHICKASHA) over Landon King (CLAREMORE) Fall 2:32
285 - Marley Scott (CHICKASHA) over Josh Felciano (CLAREMORE) Dec 1-0
4A 1st Place Match
TUTTLE defeated BRISTOW 50-24
106 - Devin McCarty (TUTTLE) over Cordeus Wahl (BRISTOW) Fall 5:02
113 - Maxwell Bradley (TUTTLE) over Caysen Wahl (BRISTOW) TF 15-0
120 - Cooper Jackson (TUTTLE) over Kolson Seachris (BRISTOW) Fall 3:00
126 - Cason Rumley (TUTTLE) over Javon Freeman (BRISTOW) Fall 1:47
132 - Chance Fisher (TUTTLE) over Kale Fruits (BRISTOW) Maj 16-5
138 - Bode Wilson (TUTTLE) over Asa Fortney (BRISTOW) Fall 1:35
144 - Hudson Claggett (BRISTOW) over Kylan Ooton (TUTTLE) Fall 3:05
150 - Beau Hickman (TUTTLE) over Mack Powell (BRISTOW) Fall 3:08
157 - Albert Lopez Flores (BRISTOW) over Kole Parker (TUTTLE) Dec 8-6
165 - Eli Probst (TUTTLE) over Hank Powell (BRISTOW) TF 20-2
175 - Haydan Yocham (BRISTOW) over Maddox Witt (TUTTLE) Fall 1:17
190 - Cain Clay (BRISTOW) over Wyatt Whitener (TUTTLE) Fall 3:40
215 - Kameron McDoulett (TUTTLE) over Tyler Kent (BRISTOW) Fall 3:56
285 - Marley Branscum (BRISTOW) over Tyrus Bradley (TUTTLE) Dec 7-4
3A 1st Place Match
BLACKWELL defeated MARLOW 53-18
106 - Garrett Short (BLACKWELL) over Mason Choate (MARLOW) Fall 2:34
113 - Kole Hetrick (BLACKWELL) over Justin Choate (MARLOW) Fall 0:17
120 - Louden Wolfe (BLACKWELL) over Cooper Ortega (MARLOW) TF 21-5
126 - Madden Edgar (BLACKWELL) over Griffin Shelby (MARLOW) TF 17-2
132 - Tommy Miller (MARLOW) over Peyton Head (BLACKWELL) Dec 3-0
138 - Saben Batten (BLACKWELL) over Brennen Harris (MARLOW) Maj 12-2
144 - Keller Kizarr (MARLOW) over Laker Ingram (BLACKWELL) Dec 8-4
150 - Bowdy Thomason (BLACKWELL) over Parker Davis (MARLOW) Fall 0:59
157 - Grant Rowe (BLACKWELL) over Clint Ladon (MARLOW) TF 22-7
165 - Brantz Bateman (MARLOW) over Andrew Young (BLACKWELL) Fall 1:48
175 - Kelby Ingram (BLACKWELL) over Damen Ruth (MARLOW) Fall 4:34
190 - Jason Osgood (BLACKWELL) over Brock Smith (MARLOW) Maj 10-1
215 - Gage Hixon (MARLOW) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
285 - Kruz Goff (BLACKWELL) over Clete Gilbert (MARLOW) Fall 0:40