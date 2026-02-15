Up Was Down at Oklahoma 6A as Stillwater Survives Chaos, Storms Back to Claim State Wrestling Duals Title
The one-day Oklahoma 6A State Wrestling Dual Meet Tournament at UMAC Tulsa at Tulsa Union High School might have played out exactly as the pundits predicted in an alternate universe, but in this one, down was up and front was back.
Stillwater Finishes What It Started
No. 15 Stillwater was given the number one seed and that part of the equation worked out as planned with Stillwater downing Bixby 39-25 in the finals. To reach the finals, Stillwater beat No. 34 Broken Arrow, 38-32, in the semifinals and Choctaw, 52-21, in their opener.
The final with Bixby started at 175 pounds and was an intriguing battle during the first half with Bixby having a 19-11 advantage after seven matches, four of which they won. But that was when the bottom fell out for Bixby as Stillwater took over the dual and clinched the win during a six-match stretch where they secured bonus points in four of the six wins.
Even though they were up by eight as next portion of the dual began, the Bixby faithful knew they needed a few miracles mixed in to be ahead when the dust settled as Stillwater was heavily favored in all of the matches with three nationally ranked stars and three more on the cusp of the national ratings.
Six Matches That Broke Bixby
It began when Ignacio Villasenor (No. 3 in the country at 126 pounds by High School on SI) stuck Randen Wright six seconds into the second period, 2:06, when Wright got sloppy off the whistle. No. 23 Eric Casula’s 19-3 technical fall of Keller Roach at 132 added five more to the Pioneers’ score to put them ahead on the team count, 22-19.
No. 40 Bryar Hooks (138 pounds) kept the bonus points flowing when he decked Gabe Blankenship in the opening frame, 1:34. Julio Aguirre, who was previously ranked by us, could not add extra points to the team total, but did pick up a valuable 5-1 win over Gavin Wallace at 144.
Manley’s Five-Second Miracle
Another grappler who has appeared in one of our rankings reports, Calan Manley, was involved in a wild match at 150 pounds. With the score sitting at 31-19, the math dictated if Stillwater could take this bout, the dual win would be secured.
It is unknown whether Bixby’s Jesse Justice knew this, but he wrestled with an urgency that was appropriate for the moment, securing the first takedown and jumping out to a 6-0 lead. Manley was able to stay composed enough to get back in the match but was still down by two as time was expiring.
Justice wrestled smartly the whole match and seemed like he would keep hope alive for Bixby, but that was snuffed out when some late action from Manley led to the winning takedown being secured on the edge of the mat with five seconds left.
The 9-8 win raised the Pioneers’ total and left the score at 34-19. With just two bouts left on the card that meant Manley’s comeback, with all its drama, allowed Stillwater to breathe a sigh of relief as they celebrated the state championship.
At 157 pounds, Jaedan Adams added one more win to the Pioneers’ side of the book with a 16-1 tech fall of Chase Dyer. Stillwater forfeited to Rhys Novosad at 165 to arrive at the 39-25 final.
The Pioneers jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after winning the first two matches with Isaac Sensintaffar gaining a 5-3 win over Griffin Goins at 175 pounds and Luke Hamiti (No. 23 at 175) picking up a 17-5 major decision of Colton Treat up at 190 pounds. Jett Kline would pick up the only other Stillwater win in the first half at 113 pounds with a 13-1 major against Jayden Scott.
Bixby took control in the early going when they won four of the early matches to take a 19-11 lead. Two pins from Seth Hernandez (215 pounds) and Ty Walter (106) boosted their total. Hernandez flattened Treyson Germany in 2:55, while up 12-0. A takedown straight to the back allowed for the collection of the extra point for the fall. Walter used a cradle to put a 20 second ending on Giovanni Sanchez.
Bonus points were probably expected in some form for the number 27 heavyweight in the land, Redmond Lindsey, when he matched up with nationally unranked Roddy Spatz. While it wasn’t a spectacular effort, Spatz did his best to minimize the damage and kept Lindsey to just a 6-0 win.
Bixby’s Isaiah Jones is ranked 12th at 126 pounds in our most recent rankings report but has apparently decided to drop to 120 for the postseason. Jones appeared at 120 for all matches here including a 12-3 win over Griffin Sensintaffar in the final with Stillwater.
Finishing unscathed with 3-0 records for Stillwater were Villasenor, Casula, Aguirre, Adams, and Hamiti. Kline was 2-0. Both of the Sensintaffar boys were 2-1. Manley was 1-1.
Bixby upset No. 13 Edmond North in the semis, 36-33, and took out Yukon, 65-10, in the quarterfinals. They did this despite not having the nationally ranked Borge brothers in the lineup, No. 36 Curtis “Zion” and No. 3 Israel. Justice played the hero versus Edmond North with his 9-1 major decision of Luke Borror pushing them to the win.
The Mustang Shock
There is no consolation round for the losers, so once you come up short, you go home, there is no chance to take third. It would have been nice if there was in order to gain more clarity on No. 14 Mustang. Our team rankings have Mustang the highest out of the other reports we typically see (Flo, Mat Scouts, and TKDWN Media).
Mustang outpaced Stillwater at two recent tournaments, Geary and COAC. They also won the Mid-Cals Tournament in Cali over Gilroy. Their title hopes were cut short in the quarters when they fell to Broken Arrow, 32-29, after losing the final bout.
Broken Arrow won eight of the matches versus Mustang but only had bonus points in three of them, which allowed Mustang to hang around to the end even though they only had six victories (four with extra points achieved).
Champions Across the Classes
All four classifications were contested at UMAC Tulsa with eight mats being utilized in the early going. The 3A champs were Blackwell with a 73-6 drubbing of Salina. The 4A crown went to Tuttle after a 43-22 win against Bristow. The 5A champions were Coweta, who used a 49-21 score to down Carl Albert.
Guaranteed 1st place
Match #1 Quarterfinal
STILLWATER defeated CHOCTAW 52-21
157 - Jaedan Adams (STILLWATER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
165 - Preston Scott (CHOCTAW) over Caden Johnson (STILLWATER) Maj 15-4
175 - Isaac Sensintaffar (STILLWATER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
190 - Luke Hamiti (STILLWATER) over Garrett Williams (CHOCTAW) TF 20-4
215 - Treyson Germany (STILLWATER) over Levi Shatswell (CHOCTAW) Dec 8-1
285 - Colton Flynt (CHOCTAW) over Leonard Nyambura (STILLWATER) Fall 1:41
106 - David Yergeau (CHOCTAW) over Giovanni Sanchez (STILLWATER) TF 19-2
113 - Kameron Hunter (CHOCTAW) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 - Griffin Sensintaffar (STILLWATER) over Ben Trujillo (CHOCTAW) Fall 2:35
126 - Ignacio Villasenor (STILLWATER) over Robert Kolar (CHOCTAW) TF 17-2
132 - Eric Casula (STILLWATER) over Daniel Holloway (CHOCTAW) Fall 0:52
138 - Bryar Hooks (STILLWATER) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
144 - Julio Aguirre (STILLWATER) over Gabriel Hernandez (CHOCTAW) Fall 1:12
150 - Elijah Rice (STILLWATER) over Kiesen Iwersen (CHOCTAW) Dec 5-2
Match #2 Semifinal
STILLWATER defeated BROKEN ARROW 38-32
165 - Colton Barlow (BROKEN ARROW) over Dian Fix (STILLWATER) TF 17-1
175 - Matthew Mann (BROKEN ARROW) over Isaac Sensintaffar (STILLWATER) Maj 21-11
190 - Luke Hamiti (STILLWATER) over Brock McKnight (BROKEN ARROW) Maj 8-0
215 - Titain Hix (BROKEN ARROW) over Treyson Germany (STILLWATER) Fall 3:51
285 - John Broehl (BROKEN ARROW) over Roddy Spatz (STILLWATER) Fall 3:55
106 - Tyler Rock (BROKEN ARROW) over Giovanni Sanchez (STILLWATER) TF 20-5
113 - Jett Kline (STILLWATER) over Caleb Barlow (BROKEN ARROW) Maj 14-2
120 - Griffin Sensintaffar (STILLWATER) over Rudy Rojas (BROKEN ARROW) Dec 4-3
126 - Ignacio Villasenor (STILLWATER) over Gannon Wilson (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 1:44
132 - Eric Casula (STILLWATER) over Hunter Knox (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 3:35
138 - Bryar Hooks (STILLWATER) over Evan Notley (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 2:36
144 - Julio Aguirre (STILLWATER) over Diesel Pedersen (BROKEN ARROW) Dec 5-3
150 - Jake Miller (BROKEN ARROW) over Calan Manley (STILLWATER) Fall 4:12
157 - Jaedan Adams (STILLWATER) over Jordan McKinney (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 2:24
Match #3 1st Place Match
STILLWATER defeated BIXBY 39-25
175 - Isaac Sensintaffar (STILLWATER) over Griffin Goins (BIXBY) Dec 5-3
190 - Luke Hamiti (STILLWATER) over Colton Treat (BIXBY) Maj 17-5
215 - Seth Hernandez (BIXBY) over Treyson Germany (STILLWATER) Fall 2:55
285 - Redmond Lindsey (BIXBY) over Roddy Spatz (STILLWATER) Dec 6-0
106 - Ty Walter (BIXBY) over Giovanni Sanchez (STILLWATER) Fall 0:20
113 - Jett Kline (STILLWATER) over Cayden Scott (BIXBY) Maj 13-1
120 - Isaiah Jones (BIXBY) over Griffin Sensintaffar (STILLWATER) Maj 12-3
126 - Ignacio Villasenor (STILLWATER) over Randen Wright (BIXBY) Fall 2:06
132 - Eric Casula (STILLWATER) over Keller Roach (BIXBY) TF 19-3
138 - Bryar Hooks (STILLWATER) over Gabe Blankenship (BIXBY) Fall 1:34
144 - Julio Aguirre (STILLWATER) over Gavin Wallace (BIXBY) Dec 5-1
150 - Calan Manley (STILLWATER) over Jesse Justice (BIXBY) Dec 9-8
157 - Jaedan Adams (STILLWATER) over Chase Dyer (BIXBY) TF 16-1
165 - Rhys Novosad (BIXBY) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 Semifinal
BIXBY defeated EDMOND NORTH 36-33
165 - Will Deutschlander (EDMOND NORTH) over Rhys Novosad (BIXBY) TF 24-3
175 - Joseph Jeter (EDMOND NORTH) over Griffin Goins (BIXBY) Fall 0:30
190 - Colton Treat (BIXBY) over Levi White (EDMOND NORTH) TF 17-1
215 - Seth Hernandez (BIXBY) over Britton Lamon (EDMOND NORTH) Maj 11-0
285 - Redmond Lindsey (BIXBY) over Maddox Gregg (EDMOND NORTH) TB-1 6-1
106 - Ty Walter (BIXBY) over Bo Courtney (EDMOND NORTH) TF 17-0
113 - Turner Ross (EDMOND NORTH) over Cayden Scott (BIXBY) TF 19-3
120 - Isaiah Jones (BIXBY) over Oliver Baker (EDMOND NORTH) Fall 3:56
126 - Cale Richardson (EDMOND NORTH) over Randen Wright (BIXBY) Fall 1:45
132 - Keller Roach (BIXBY) over Sawyer Hackbarth (EDMOND NORTH) Fall 3:30
138 - Gabe Blankenship (BIXBY) over Brooks McCollom (EDMOND NORTH) Dec 5-4
144 - Tommy Verrette (EDMOND NORTH) over Gavin Wallace (BIXBY) TF 17-2
150 - Garrison Sartain (EDMOND NORTH) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
157 - Jesse Justice (BIXBY) over Luke Borror (EDMOND NORTH) Maj 9-1
BROKEN ARROW defeated MUSTANG 32-29
157 - Eason Beaty (MUSTANG) over Jordan McKinney (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 0:34
165 - Matthew Mann (BROKEN ARROW) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
175 - Colton Barlow (BROKEN ARROW) over Jaren Peterson (MUSTANG) TF 19-2
190 - Brock McKnight (BROKEN ARROW) over Coleman Iker (MUSTANG) Dec 4-1
215 - Theron Davis (MUSTANG) over Titain Hix (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 5:56
285 - John Broehl (BROKEN ARROW) over Max Baca (MUSTANG) Dec 9-2
106 - Mason Hoffman (MUSTANG) over Tyler Rock (BROKEN ARROW) Dec 6-0
113 - Easton Pierce (MUSTANG) over Caleb Barlow (BROKEN ARROW) TF 16-1
120 - Rudy Rojas (BROKEN ARROW) over Jace Reed (MUSTANG) Dec 13-7
126 - Van Smith (MUSTANG) over Gannon Wilson (BROKEN ARROW) Fall 2:20
132 - Trusten Douglas (MUSTANG) over Hunter Knox (BROKEN ARROW) Dec 4-0
138 - Evan Notley (BROKEN ARROW) over Hank Bullard (MUSTANG) Dec 6-2
144 - Diesel Pedersen (BROKEN ARROW) over Levi Dicksion (MUSTANG) Dec 7-2
150 - Jake Miller (BROKEN ARROW) over Aiden Crisp (MUSTANG) Fall 1:01
3A Final
BLACKWELL defeated SALINA 73-6
175 - Trayton Bryant (BLACKWELL) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
190 - Grant Rowe (BLACKWELL) over Jescee Sanders (SALINA) Fall 5:41
215 - Kelby Ingram (BLACKWELL) over Kage Gorczynski (SALINA) Fall 5:51
285 - Konway Williamson (SALINA) over James Looper (BLACKWELL) Fall 0:37
106 - Rylan Sandoval (BLACKWELL) over Lane Walters (SALINA) Fall 3:07
113 - Garrett Short (BLACKWELL) over Caleb Kelley (SALINA) Fall 4:15
120 - Kole Hetrick (BLACKWELL) over Kolten Terwilliger (SALINA) Dec 15-11
126 - Madden Edgar (BLACKWELL) over Mikey Hess (SALINA) Fall 1:32
132 - Gage Backus (BLACKWELL) over Dylan Mills (SALINA) Fall 3:02
138 - Saben Batten (BLACKWELL) over Spencer McClelland (SALINA) Fall 0:31
144 - Mason Young (BLACKWELL) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
150 - Bowdy Thomason (BLACKWELL) over Aiden Harsha (SALINA) Fall 0:46
157 - Andrew Young (BLACKWELL) over Connor Hess (SALINA) Maj 10-1
165 - Ryder Short (BLACKWELL) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
4A Final
TUTTLE defeated BRISTOW 43-22
175 - Cain Clay (BRISTOW) over Zyler Gonzalez (TUTTLE) Dec 10-4
190 - Shawn Rounsaville (TUTTLE) over Hudson Claggett (BRISTOW) Maj 9-1
215 - Haydan Yocham (BRISTOW) over Janson Leonard (TUTTLE) Fall 0:45
285 - Marley Branscum (BRISTOW) over Jesse Abston (TUTTLE) Fall 0:59
106 - Tucker Daniels (BRISTOW) over Cooper McElroy (TUTTLE) Dec 6-5
113 - Cordeus Wahl (BRISTOW) over Brooks Woods (TUTTLE) Maj 10-2
120 - Maxwell Bradley (TUTTLE) over Westin Vanzant (BRISTOW) TF 16-1
126 - Cooper Jackson (TUTTLE) over Brody McNac (BRISTOW) Fall 0:51
132 - Chance Fisher (TUTTLE) over Braylon Freeman (BRISTOW) TF 19-2
138 - Kylan Ooton (TUTTLE) over Javon Freeman (BRISTOW) Dec 15-8
144 - Bode Wilson (TUTTLE) over Kale Fruits (BRISTOW) Maj 12-3
150 - Rylend Slover (TUTTLE) over Logan Sweetman (BRISTOW) Fall 3:29
157 - Evan Moore (TUTTLE) over Shane Bethel (BRISTOW) TF 15-0
165 - Trevion Crenshaw-Jones (TUTTLE) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
TUTTLE's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for Unsportsmanlike
5A Final
COWETA defeated CARL ALBERT 49-21
175 - Maddux Underhill (CARL ALBERT) over Ty Thrasher (COWETA) Maj 15-5
190 - Brock Heilmann (COWETA) over Connor Bates (CARL ALBERT) DQ
215 - Aiven Robbins (COWETA) over Joe Thomas (CARL ALBERT) Fall 1:03
285 - Riley Hicks (COWETA) over Josh Sutterfield (CARL ALBERT) Maj 8-0
106 - Braxton Plunk (COWETA) over Xaven Moss (CARL ALBERT) Fall 0:29
113 - Cache Williams (CARL ALBERT) over Mason Burnham (COWETA) TF 22-7
120 - Cason Craft (COWETA) over Owen Price (CARL ALBERT) Fall 0:18
126 - Cash Wiley (CARL ALBERT) over Aiden Jalajel (COWETA) Dec 6-1
132 - Caleb Jones (COWETA) over Carsten Cagle (CARL ALBERT) Fall 3:38
138 - Brayden Mixay (CARL ALBERT) over Logan Hargrove (COWETA) Dec 9-8
144 - Toby Shipman (COWETA) over Braxton Jones (CARL ALBERT) Fall 1:20
150 - Tohmi Carney (COWETA) over Wesley Davies (CARL ALBERT) Dec 4-0
157 - Legend Ellis (COWETA) over Greg Franklin (CARL ALBERT) Fall 1:41
165 - Kingston Sikes (CARL ALBERT) over Baylor Bart (COWETA) Inj 2:41