Omari Witherspoon: St. John’s College HS Four-Star Guard Ready to Shine at Pitt
Omari Witherspoon, a four-star combo guard for St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., has cemented his place as one of the top high school basketball prospects in the DMV. Witherspoon transferred from Archbishop Carroll High School as a junior in 2023 and has continued to make a name for himself in one of the most competitive basketball regions in the country.
“The experience here has been great,” Witherspoon said. “The coaching staff brings out the best in every player. They stay after practice, come in early for us to get shots up, and take time to plan out each day to help us improve. I feel like that’s the best I could ask for.”
Standing at 6-foot-4, Witherspoon has been a highly regarded national recruit for several years. Playing in the D.C. area, where competition is fierce, has only helped his development.
“It’s competition every day,” Witherspoon said. “You don’t get days off playing in the DMV, especially in the WCAC. You’ve got Gonzaga, O’Connell, McNamara, and DeMatha. This is the best area in the country for basketball.”
Born on March 11, 2006, Witherspoon currently resides in Bowie, Maryland. His parents, Malia and Michael, have been supportive throughout his basketball journey. His father introduced him to the game, starting his early development in local rec leagues.
“I really started getting into the game when I was about six or seven,” Witherspoon said. “That’s when I realized what I wanted to do, and it was basketball.”
Growing up, Witherspoon idolized LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. These days, he models his game after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and CJ McCollum while crafting his own style.
“My trainer and I watch a ton of different players, and we try to incorporate different aspects into my game,” he said. “Everybody’s got their own style, and I try to pick parts that fit me best and put it all together.”
At St. John’s, Witherspoon plays under first-year head coach Patrick O’Connor, who was promoted to interim head coach in 2023-24.
“He trusted me from the start,” Witherspoon said of O’Connor. “He believed I could come in and make big plays for our team, and that’s all it really took. I stayed in the gym and worked every day.”
“We were super fortunate to bring Omari in for his junior year,” O’Connor said. “I’m thankful to have the opportunity to build a relationship with him. His core values come from his family unit. He has a great parental support system. He’s been an absolute joy to coach.”
Witherspoon hit a significant milestone last month, scoring his 1,000th career point in a game against Paul VI—achieved with his first-ever poster dunk on a fast break.
“It was great, just looking back from my freshman year, playing seven minutes a game,” Witherspoon said. “Then my sophomore year, I became a starting guard, playing almost a full game. I’m really proud of my high school career. Not everybody reaches 1,000 points, so it was a huge milestone for me.”
Last season, St. John’s fell to Sidwell Friends in the DCSAA Class AA championship game. Witherspoon is determined to help the Cadets reclaim the title.
“We have to take it one step at a time,” he said. “You don’t want to lose focus on what’s in front of you. Every day, I try to be the best teammate I can be and the best version of myself.”
Outside of high school basketball, Witherspoon has played for top AAU programs, including Team Durant and Team Takeover in Nike’s EYBL, before reclassifying and joining DC Premier Basketball in the Under Armour Association.
“DC Premier is the best decision I could’ve made,” he said. “My dad knew one of the coaches, and they said they could do something special for me. There were some rough days and tough practices, but they believed in me and stuck with me throughout the whole process.”
On Sept. 11, 2024, Witherspoon announced his commitment to the University of Pittsburgh. His final decision came down to Pitt, Maryland, and Vanderbilt. He officially signed with the Panthers in November.
“The biggest thing with Pitt is I felt that trust,” Witherspoon said. “I felt that connection with the coaching staff. Some of the other schools were making promises to try to get me there, but Pitt didn’t promise me playing time or minutes. They just said they were going to coach me at 110 percent every day, and I would have to work for what I wanted.”
Next season, the Bowie native will compete in the ACC, taking on powerhouse programs like Duke and North Carolina.
“I’ve always watched ACC basketball,” Witherspoon said. “Now, to say I’ll be competing in it next year is crazy.”
This past weekend, Witherspoon attended Pitt’s game against Miami, where he received a standing ovation from Panthers fans excited for his arrival next season.
“That was the first Pitt game I’ve been to,” he said. “I always watch them on ESPN, but the energy there was crazy. They call it the ‘Oakland Zoo,’ and it was loud. The fans were chanting and cheering. It was great meeting the faculty, coaches, and players.”
According to Coach O’Connor, Omari and his parents were the core decision-makers during his recruitment process.
“They did their homework,” O’Connor said. “No matter where Omari goes or how he performs, we want him to know he’ll always have love and support from the St. John’s community.”