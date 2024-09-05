20 candidates for 5A defensive player of the year in Oregon high school football
Who will be the 2024 defensive player of the year in 5A Oregon high school football? Here are 20 of the top candidates on our preseason watch list.
5A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
DL Carter Bennett, Forest Grove, senior
As a junior, Bennett ranked among the Northwest Oregon Conference leaders in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (four) en route to earning all-state honorable mention, and he was the 6A runner-up at 215 pounds at the wrestling state meet.
LB Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore
Brauckmiller is one of the top class of 2027 recruits in the Northwest in two sports, but he shows more potential (for now) on the gridiron, where he has an offer from UNLV and looks ready to blow up after intercepting a team-high four passes and making 22 tackles as a freshman.
S Tristen Collins, Thurston, senior
How will Collins follow his breakthrough junior season, when he made 57 tackles and had a team-high three interceptions in making the all-state honorable mention list?
DL Tony Cumberland, Willamette, junior
Cumberland moved to Eugene from Scottsdale, Ariz., as one of the nation’s top class of 2026 recruits. His arrival, along with new coach Josh Line moving across town from Sheldon, provides hope for a Wolverines program that hasn’t finished above .500 in a full season since 2011.
LB Parker Gibson, Redmond, junior
Gibson made the all-state honorable mention list as a sophomore, when he finished with 66 tackles (14 for loss), four sacks and an interception.
LB Holton Halstead, Thurston, senior
Halstead was his team’s leader in tackles last season, making 65 (nine for loss) with four sacks. He received second-team all-state recognition.
LB Justin Hofenbredl, Dallas, senior
Hofenbredl, a 5A all-state honorable mention selection as a junior, led the Mid-Willamette Conference with 95 tackles (eight for loss).
DE Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Jordan last year was a two-way 5A all-state honorable mention pick — on the offensive line and as the state leader in tackles for loss with 16, including eight sacks.
LB Gus Karpstein, Bend, senior
Karpstein made 71 tackles last season for the Lava Bears and earned 5A all-state honorable mention.
LB Daniel Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
The Mid-Willamette Conference defensive player of the year last season led the Foxes with 95 tackles, helping them allow just 14.7 points per game.
LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
Larsen was a second-team all-state pick last fall with 77 tackles, teaming with graduated all-state safety Sam Stephens as the leaders of the Storm defense.
DL Asante Mims, Hillsboro, junior
Mims has played varsity since his freshman season and shared the team lead with 10 tackles for loss as a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection last year.
LB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
Besides being one of the league’s top running backs, Pasi is a standout outside linebacker who had seven tackles for loss and 5½ sacks as a junior.
LB Keaton Robertson, Caldera, senior
Robertson, an all-state honorable mention selection in 2023, led 5A with 101 tackles (seven for loss) in helping the Wolfpack make the playoffs for the first time.
LB Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
The Washington State commit is more than just an accomplished receiver — he should play a bigger role on defense this year after making 31 tackles, two sacks and an interception as a junior.
LB Jacob Thayer, La Salle Prep, senior
Thayer, a first-team 4A all-state selection, made a team-high 81 tackles last year for a defense that didn’t allow a point in Tri-Valley Conference play and allowed just 7.5 points per game overall.
DB Owen Thomas, Bend, senior
The Lava Bears free safety led 5A with seven interceptions last season and made the all-state honorable mention list.
DL Garren White, Mountain View, senior
The Cougars last season allowed just 9.5 points per game, with White (73 tackles, nine for loss) playing a key role at defensive tackle.
S Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Wiepert was last year’s 5A defensive player of the year (121 tackles, seven for loss) and an all-state receiver. He might be the best two-way talent in the state this season.
DL Eli Willis, Silverton, senior
The Mid-Willamette Conference defensive lineman of the year as a junior was a disruptive force up front for the Foxes, finishing with 42 tackles and four sacks.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App