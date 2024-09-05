20 candidates for 5A offensive player of the year in Oregon high school football
Who will be the 2024 offensive player of the year in 5A Oregon high school football? Here are 20 of the top candidates on our preseason watch list.
5A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
QB Noah Blair, Thurston, senior
Blair is on the short list of favorites for 5A offensive player of the year after throwing for 3,062 yards and 39 touchdowns last season. “I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the state, especially in 5A,” Colts coach Justin Starck said. “He is efficient and accurate, and he is a playmaker.”
WR Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior
Brasfield led the Mid-Willamette Conference in receptions last year with 56 for 712 yards and eight touchdowns for Corvallis before transferring across town over the summer. His debut with the Raiders included 10 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a win over North Eugene.
WR Nick Crowley, Wilsonville, senior
As a junior, Crowley starred in the Wildcats’ high-powered aerial attack, making the all-state second team after catching 58 passes for 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns for the state champions.
QB Brison Edwards, Lebanon, junior
Edwards made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention list as a sophomore, when he threw for 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Warriors reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
OT Jace Eveland, Redmond, senior
Offensive linemen aren’t often candidates for offensive player of the year awards, but Eveland has been one of the Northwest’s top recruits since his freshman season at Putnam. After moving to Central Oregon before his junior year, he became the Panthers’ first 5A all-state first-team pick since 2016.
WR/TE Jackson Doman, Canby, senior
The future BYU tight end only scratched the surface of his potential last season, when he caught five touchdown passes for the Cougars.
WR Jack Foley, Mountain View, senior
Foley was a first-team all-state receiver as a junior, returning from a Week 1 injury to finish with 44 receptions for 709 yards and 17 touchdowns.
TE Brody Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
Kuenzi was a 5A all-state honorable mention selection last season with 26 catches for 413 yards, and he opened this season with a six-catch, 107-yard performance in Week 0 against Summit.
QB Kaden Martirano, West Albany, senior
Martirano made the all-South Central Football Conference first team last season after guiding West Salem to the 6A championship bracket, throwing for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns.
QB Tommy Morris, Caldera, senior
Why did the Wolfpack make the playoffs in Year 2? Because of the emergence of players such as Morris, who threw for 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns and is the leading quarterback returning in the Intermountain Conference.
QB Kellen Oliver, Canby, senior
Oliver last year didn’t put up monster numbers during his second season as a starter (876 passing yards, 11 touchdowns), but the second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection has the potential to light up scoreboards with the receiving talent at his disposal this year.
RB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
Pasi made the 5A all-state honorable mention list on both sides of the ball last season, finishing fourth in 5A in rushing with 1,289 yards and 19 touchdowns. He went for 211 yards and five touchdowns in a Week 0 shootout with Marist Catholic.
WR Easton Raber, Eagle Point, senior
Raber caught 37 passes for 642 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. If he can establish chemistry with whoever wins the quarterback competition between junior Mason DeVry and sophomore Thomas Wippel, expect him to put up similar numbers this season.
RB Valentin Rodriguez, Crater, senior
Rodriguez was the second-leading rusher in 5A last season, when he went for 1,427 yards and 15 touchdowns and made the all-state second team.
QB Paul Skoro, La Salle Prep, senior
Skoro last season amassed more than 1,300 total yards and accounted for 13 touchdowns in earning 4A Tri-Valley Conference offensive player of the year honors. “His decision-making abilities, leadership and athleticism are unmatched,” Falcons coach Dustin Janz said.
WR Austin Simmons, West Albany, senior
The Washington State commit was a 5A all-state honorable mention receiver last year, finishing among the state leaders with 39 catches for 714 yards and eight touchdowns.
QB Sawyer Teeney, Silverton, senior
Foxes coach Dan Lever said Teeney “is like having another coach out there. He is at the point where he’ll be calling a lot of the offense for us.” Teeney had 2,639 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns as a junior and was voted Mid-Willamette Conference offensive player of the year.
RB Uriel Valdez, Bend, senior
Valdez last season finished behind only Mountain View’s Angel Valenzuela in the Intermountain Conference rushing race, finishing with 590 yards and nine touchdowns in making the all-IMC first team.
RB Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, junior
Another big-play threat for the Cougars, Valenzuela had a breakthrough sophomore season with 1,827 yards and 27 touchdowns to help them reach the 5A state final.
WR/QB Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, senior
Wiepert was an all-state receiver last year, but after 5A offensive player of the year Kallen Gutridge’s graduation, Wiepert is in contention for the Wildcats’ starting quarterback job, where he’d show off the cannon he displays behind the plate as an Oregon State baseball commit.
